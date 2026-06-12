Assin Fosu MOFA launches ‘feed Ghana’ school project to promote food security and agricultural skills

Audio By Carbonatix
The Assin Fosu Municipal Directorate of the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MOFA) has launched a specialised training programme for students and teachers participating in the national Feed Ghana School Project.
The initiative brought together representatives from several educational institutions, including Fosu Training College (FOSCO), Assin Fosu Methodist School, Assin Edubiase D/A Basic School, and Assin Akropong D/A Basic School.
Advancing the Feed Ghana Agenda
The Feed Ghana School Project forms part of a nationwide effort to increase domestic food production and reduce Ghana’s dependence on imported food products.
By integrating agriculture into the educational system, the initiative seeks to encourage students and their families to embrace farming and self-sufficiency while contributing to national food security.
Key components of the project include:
- Establishing and expanding school-based farms across the country;
- Promoting the cultivation of staple crops such as maize, rice and vegetables in line with national agricultural priorities; and
- Encouraging greater interest in agriculture among young people as a viable career and livelihood option.
- Building Food Security Through Education
Speaking at the launch, the Assin Fosu Municipal Director of MOFA, Mr Oware Ampomah, expressed satisfaction with the level of participation and enthusiasm shown by the schools.
He described the project as a significant step towards strengthening food security within educational institutions while equipping students with practical agricultural knowledge and skills.
According to him, exposing students to modern farming practices at an early stage will help cultivate a new generation of agriculturists and entrepreneurs capable of contributing meaningfully to Ghana’s agricultural development.
Students and Teachers Welcome Initiative
Teachers and students participating in the programme also welcomed the initiative, describing it as an opportunity to gain hands-on experience in agriculture while supporting efforts to improve food production.
They expressed optimism that the project would not only enhance agricultural education but also inspire more young people to develop an interest in farming and agribusiness.
The Feed Ghana School Project is expected to play a key role in promoting agricultural awareness, improving food production and fostering a culture of self-reliance among students across the country.
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