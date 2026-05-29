Regional

Driver arrested with 14 boxes of ammunition during midnight police operation

Source: Myjoyonline.com  
  29 May 2026 4:25am
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The Central Regional Police Command has arrested a driver, Francis Ampomah, for allegedly possessing ammunition without lawful authority.

According to the police, the arrest was made during an intelligence-led operation at the Green Field Plantation snap-checkpoint in the Central Region.

Police said the suspect was arrested on May 27, 2026, at about 12:30 a.m. while driving a Toyota Voxy vehicle with registration number GT 9748-26 from Accra towards Assin Fosu.

A search conducted on the vehicle allegedly uncovered 14 yellow and brown boxes containing shotgun ammunition.

Police said each box contained 250 cartridges.

The suspect has since been taken into police custody to assist with investigations, while the vehicle has been impounded.

The case is currently under investigation.

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