Police retrieve 1,400 rounds of ammunition at mechanic workshop in Bolgatanga

The Upper East Regional Police Command has retrieved a large quantity of ammunition concealed at a mechanic workshop near the Assemblies of God Church in Bolgatanga.

According to a police press release issued on Sunday, May 10, the discovery followed a report lodged on May 9, 2026, by an auto mechanic, who informed authorities that his apprentice had uncovered suspicious items while sweeping the workshop premises.

"The retrieval followed a report made to the Police on 9th May 2026 by an auto mechanic, who stated that his apprentice discovered suspicious items while sweeping the workshop premises," the statement read.

Police officers were immediately dispatched to the scene to investigate the report. Upon arrival, the officers conducted a search of the area and recovered two sealed packets hidden inside fertiliser sacks within a hen coop located on the premises.

The Police disclosed that the packets contained a total of 1,400 rounds of 7.62×39mm ammunition, with each packet holding 700 rounds.

The type of ammunition recovered is commonly associated with assault rifles and other military-style firearms.

The exhibits have since been secured in police custody for evidential purposes as investigations continue. Authorities say efforts are underway to determine the origin of the ammunition and identify the individuals responsible for concealing it at the workshop.

"The exhibits are in Police custody for evidential purposes, while investigations continue to establish the source and ownership of the ammunition," the statement concluded.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.