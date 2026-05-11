Two arrested in connection with Bolgatanga highway attacks

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana Police Service has arrested two suspected armed robbers believed to be involved in a series of violent robberies within the Bolgatanga metropolis and along the Bolgatanga–Walewale highway in the Upper East Region.
According to a post shared on Facebook, the suspects, identified as Moses Akungoe, also known as “Mosbee,” and Jacob Akugri, also known as “Weezy,” were arrested on May 9, 2026 in Kumasi by a team from the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Headquarters Operations Unit.
Their arrest followed weeks of coordinated intelligence gathering and surveillance operations across Bolgatanga and Walewale.
According to the Police, the operation forms part of ongoing efforts to dismantle criminal networks responsible for attacks on motorists and residents along major routes in the Upper East and North East Regions.
Preliminary investigations indicate that the suspects were members of a robbery gang armed with two AK-47 rifles and pistols, which operated across highways and communities in the affected areas.
The group is believed to have robbed several victims of cash, motorbikes, and mobile phones, with some of the incidents reportedly resulting in fatalities.
During interrogation, the suspects allegedly admitted to their involvement in multiple robbery operations and named an individual identified as Issaka as the gang leader. They further mentioned another accomplice, Araafat, both of whom are currently at large.
Police investigators say efforts are ongoing to track down the remaining suspects, including individuals suspected of supplying firearms to the gang for their criminal activities.
The Ghana Police Service confirmed that the two arrested suspects are currently in custody assisting with investigations. Authorities are also pursuing leads to recover stolen items and identify additional accomplices linked to the series of robberies.
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