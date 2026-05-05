Seven teachers arrested over BECE infractions

Audio By Carbonatix
Seven teachers have been arrested for various examination infractions in the ongoing Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE), the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has confirmed.
The arrests were made through WAEC’s monitoring systems and tips from whistleblowers.
In a telephone interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) Monday evening, Mr John K. Kapi, the Head of Public Affairs, WAEC National Office, said three of the teachers were arrested in the Central Region, two in the Bono Region, and two in the Ashanti Region.
Mr Kapi explained that some of the teachers smuggled mobile phones into the examination halls.
Investigations revealed that some solved questions on external platforms, others fed questions into AI tools such as ChatGPT, while some took snapshots of examination questions.
He said the suspects had been handed over to various police stations for further investigations.
Mr Kapi commended the whistleblowers for their role in exposing the infractions.
He added that the Council had put measures in place to ensure the timely distribution of question papers and answer booklets to all examination centres.
He urged all stakeholders to remain vigilant to curb examination malpractice.
Despite a few challenges at some centres, Mr Kapi noted that, overall, “today’s examination has gone well.”
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