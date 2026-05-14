GES confirms full placement of BECE graduates into senior high and technical schools

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana Education Service (GES) has officially assured all Junior High School graduates that they will be placed in Senior High and Technical Schools following the successful completion of the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).
In a statement issued on Thursday, May 14, GES management extended warm congratulations to all graduates and confirmed that comprehensive preparations have been made to receive freshers across the country on September 18, 2026.
“All qualified candidates will be placed in schools. Every effort has been made to ensure that each student has access to senior high and technical education,” the statement emphasised.
The statement also addressed recent media reports suggesting that approximately 72,000 students might not secure placement.
GES described these claims as “speculative” and urged the public to disregard them, affirming that the country’s infrastructure and facilities are adequate to accommodate all eligible students.
Management further reassured stakeholders that ongoing efforts to phase out the double-track system will not hinder students’ access to education.
On the contrary, the changes are expected to enhance the quality of teaching and learning while maintaining full access for all pupils.
The Ghana Education Service reiterated its commitment to equitable, inclusive, and quality education for every Ghanaian child, calling on all stakeholders to support this national objective.
"The Ghana Education Service remains committed to equitable, inclusive, and quality education for every Ghanaian child, and calls on all stakeholders to support this shared national objective," the statement read.
Latest Stories
-
Success of Mahama’s government is a collective responsibility — Asiedu Nketia rallies NDC supporters during regional tour
6 minutes
-
Governance expert calls for rule of law amid political victimisation claims
35 minutes
-
State apparatus must not be used to victimise citizens – Governance expert
37 minutes
-
SHS Freshers to report on September 18 – GES
38 minutes
-
Contractor denies abandoning Judicial Service Project in Wa, says work is ongoing
46 minutes
-
GES confirms full placement of BECE graduates into senior high and technical schools
49 minutes
-
National House of Chiefs rejects CRC recommendation to merge OASL with Lands Commission
51 minutes
-
NTC moves to regularise over 42,000 unqualified teachers through fast-track programme
52 minutes
-
Ghana Railway workers demand payment of salary arrears, clarity on future of company
1 hour
-
Five players to watch in Ghana’s U17 team: The next generation chasing Black Star glory
1 hour
-
Ubuntu, Afrophobia and Africa’s unfinished struggle for unity
2 hours
-
NLC orders striking Public Services Workers’ Union members at NIA to resume work
2 hours
-
Over 42,000 unqualified teachers are in Basic and SHS classrooms – NTC
2 hours
-
Nurse killed in crash while transporting medical supplies
2 hours
-
Medical practitioner warns of rising diabetes and hypertension deaths among women in Bono Region’s Nsoatre
2 hours