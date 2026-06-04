Building collapse at Adenta: Four rescued as search continues for trapped woman

A frantic rescue operation is underway at Adenta New Site in Accra after a residential building collapsed during Wednesday's heavy rains, trapping several occupants beneath the rubble.

Four people have so far been rescued from the wreckage, while emergency responders continue searching for a woman believed to be trapped under the debris.

The collapse occurred on June 3, 2026, after hours of intense rainfall battered parts of the capital.

According to the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), the one-storey building, comprising ground- and first-floor apartments, collapsed near the Da Yesu Ase Supermarket.

Two injured occupants were rescued by residents before firefighters arrived at the scene. They were rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Firefighters later pulled two more injured victims from the rubble, bringing the total number of people rescued to four.

The GNFS said all four victims are receiving treatment at the 37 Military Hospital.

Initial reports suggested that one of the rescued victims had died. However, the Fire Service said it had not confirmed any fatalities.

The building is believed to have had five occupants at the time of the collapse, comprising two women and three males. Among them were three children — one girl and two boys.

Rescue teams remain on site working to locate the remaining occupant, a woman believed to still be trapped beneath the debris.

In a rare moment of relief amid the rescue effort, emergency personnel also successfully rescued a dog that had been trapped in the collapsed structure.

The Fire Service commended residents for their swift response, which helped save two victims before the arrival of emergency crews.

It also acknowledged the support of other emergency agencies assisting with the ongoing operation.

Authorities are expected to investigate the cause of the collapse after rescue efforts are completed.

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