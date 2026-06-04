Alhassan Suhuyini hands over modern classroom block to Darul-Ulum Primary School in Kanvili

The Member of Parliament for Tamale North and Deputy Minister for Roads and Highways, Alhassan Suhuyini, has commissioned and handed over a newly constructed educational facility to Darul-Ulum Primary School at Kanvili Kpawomo in the Sagnarigu Municipality of the Northern Region.

The project, funded by Qatar Charity, comprises a six-unit classroom block, a library, an administrative office and a 10-seater toilet facility.

The infrastructure was designed to enhance teaching and learning while promoting inclusive education by providing wheelchair-accessible ramps for pupils and teachers with disabilities.

Addressing the gathering at the commissioning ceremony, Mr Suhuyini expressed appreciation to Qatar Charity and its donors for their continued support for educational development in underserved communities. He praised the benefactors for investing in the lives of children they may never meet.

“We cannot thank all those donors, who continue to impact lives that they may never meet. Their support will continue to transform society even after they are gone. May Allah reward them abundantly,” he said.

The Tamale North legislator noted that the new facility would provide a conducive environment for both teachers and pupils, improving the quality of education and learning outcomes in the community.

He urged education and health sector officials to ensure that development projects received by communities are properly maintained and utilised.

“The infrastructure provided is one of a kind. The salaries of teachers are assured and now the environment is conducive enough for them to give out their best and help transform the lives of these children,” he stated.

Mr Suhuyini described the project as a comprehensive educational package that would help nurture future generations.

He commended the architects and contractors for incorporating disability-friendly features into the design and appealed to the Ghana Education Service to post non-teaching staff, including a watchman and cleaner, to support the maintenance of the facility.

He also encouraged pupils and teachers to plant trees around the school to improve the environment.

He further highlighted that the project was completed within about seven months after the sod-cutting ceremony, describing it as evidence of a commitment to delivering development projects on schedule.

He also announced plans for another educational infrastructure project at Tawfikia, where a sod-cutting ceremony is expected to be held soon.

Country Director of Qatar Charity in Ghana, Hasan Ali Owda, said the facility would provide children with access to quality education in a safe and dignified environment.

He explained that the project forms part of the organisation’s broader commitment to supporting vulnerable communities through investments in education and human capital development.

The Sagnarigu Municipal Director of Education, Salifu Abdul Razak, commended both Qatar Charity and the Tamale North MP for the intervention.

He said the new facility would significantly improve teaching and learning conditions at the school and called for more investments in deprived communities to address educational infrastructure challenges.

For years, Darul-Ulum Primary School at Kanvili Kpawomo had struggled with inadequate classroom infrastructure, affecting effective teaching and learning.

The newly commissioned facility is expected to improve access to quality education, enhance sanitation and provide a safer, more inclusive learning environment for pupils and staff.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.