Six classroom blocks commissioned to improve learning conditions in Kumbungu schools

Six newly constructed classroom blocks have been commissioned and 1,200 pieces of school furniture distributed across the Kumbungu District in the Northern Region, in a move aimed at easing severe overcrowding in schools.

The intervention forms part of a joint effort by the Kumbungu District Assembly and the Office of the Member of Parliament to address what authorities describe as a critical shortage of classroom space and furniture affecting thousands of pupils.

The Member of Parliament for Kumbungu, Prof. Hamza Adam, said the projects were funded under the 2025 budget and targeted communities with the most pressing needs.

Speaking to journalists after a two-day inspection tour of the project sites, he said six communities — Wubba, Vogu, Diko, Kunkulung, Gbulung and Yepala were selected based on the severity of their infrastructure challenges.

Gbulung received a six-unit classroom block, while the remaining five communities each received three-unit classroom blocks.

“The communities were selected based on critical need. The projects were awarded to competent contractors, who have successfully completed and handed them over for use,” Prof. Adam said.

He was accompanied by the District Chief Executive, Assembly officials, community leaders and party supporters as he officially commissioned the facilities.

Prof. Adam said the new buildings would significantly improve learning conditions in schools where pupils had previously been forced to share overcrowded classrooms.

“If you visit some of these schools and witness the level of overcrowding and the challenges faced by both teachers and pupils, you will appreciate the importance of this intervention. These classrooms will provide a more conducive environment for effective teaching and learning,” he said.

On the issue of furniture, Prof. Adam revealed that the district currently faces a deficit of nearly 20,000 desks and chairs. The 1,200 pieces delivered represent the first consignment under the initiative.

“As the first consignment, my office, in collaboration with the District Assembly, has mobilised 1,200 pieces of furniture for distribution to schools with the greatest need. We believe this intervention will significantly improve teaching and learning outcomes,” he said.

He urged the Ghana Education Service to ensure a transparent distribution process so that the furniture reaches the schools most in need.

Prof. Adam added that eliminating situations where pupils study while seated on the floor or lying on their stomachs was one of his key campaign promises. He pledged to secure additional furniture to further reduce the deficit and said more development projects would be undertaken in communities still lacking basic infrastructure.

For his part, the District Chief Executive for Kumbungu, Yakubu Imoro Kakpagu, expressed satisfaction with the pace of development in the district, citing the strong collaboration between the District Assembly and the Member of Parliament as a key factor behind the successful implementation of several projects.

He said the current administration had moved beyond planning development initiatives and was now delivering tangible results to communities.

“At this time last year, we were planning and mobilising resources to commence projects. This year, by the grace of Allah, we are commissioning completed projects for the benefit of our people,” he said.

According to the DCE, the commissioning exercise began with the inauguration of a three-unit classroom block at Wubba Primary School before proceeding to other beneficiary communities, including Vogu, Diko, Kunkulung and Gbulung.

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