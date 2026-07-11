GES announces July 20 to August 7 for 2026 BECE school selection

Some parents at the school placement centre

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has announced that candidates sitting this year's Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) will begin selecting their preferred Senior High Schools (SHSs) and second-cycle institutions from Monday, July 20, 2026, as part of preparations for the 2026 Computerised School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS).

The nationwide school selection exercise will end on Friday, August 7, 2026, according to a directive issued by the GES Headquarters in Accra.

"Please note that the BECE candidates will start selecting their schools from Monday 20th July to Friday, 7th August, 2026," the GES emphasised in a circular.

The announcement forms part of a broader programme by the GES to equip education officials with the knowledge and skills required to effectively supervise this year's school selection and placement process.

To ensure a smooth and transparent exercise, the GES will organise a nationwide training and sensitisation programme on the 2026 School Selection Guidelines and Placement Procedures for Regional, Metropolitan, Municipal and District Directors of Education.

The training is scheduled to take place from Wednesday, July 15, to Tuesday, July 28, 2026, at the various Regional Education Offices across the country.

In a circular dated July 6, 2026, and addressed to all Regional Directors of Education, the GES said the exercise was intended to deepen participants' understanding of the school selection guidelines and strengthen oversight throughout the placement process.

The circular was signed by Prince C. Agyemang-Duah, Director of the Schools and Instructions Division (Secondary), on behalf of the Director-General of the Ghana Education Service.

"This training and sensitization exercise is intended to provide deeper insight into the selection guidelines and enable you to offer effective oversight throughout the exercise," the Service stated.

The circular added that participants would be provided with a detailed itinerary and list of attendees to facilitate the implementation of the programme.

Regional Directors have been instructed to communicate the information promptly to all Metropolitan, Municipal and District Directors of Education within their jurisdictions and ensure their full participation in the training programme.

The annual school selection exercise forms a critical stage of the placement process under the Computerised School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS), which places qualified BECE candidates into Senior High Schools, Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions and other second-cycle schools nationwide.

The sensitisation programme is expected to help education managers provide accurate guidance to candidates, parents and guardians, minimise errors during school selection and ensure uniform interpretation of the placement guidelines across the country.

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