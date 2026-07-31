38 reasons SMEs in Ghana should develop a strong marketing orientation

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) account for the majority of businesses in Ghana and provide employment opportunities for millions of people.

Despite their importance, many SMEs focus primarily on production and sales while paying little attention to understanding customer needs. This often leads to declining sales, weak customer loyalty, and business failure.

A marketing orientation is a business philosophy that places the customer at the centre of every business decision. Rather than simply producing goods and hoping customers will buy them, market-oriented firms first identify customer needs and then develop products and services to satisfy those needs better than competitors.

Here are 38 compelling reasons why every SME in Ghana should embrace a marketing orientation.

It helps businesses understand customer needs. It improves customer satisfaction. It builds long-term customer loyalty. It increases repeat purchases. It strengthens brand reputation. It creates a competitive advantage. It improves sales performance. It increases profitability. It reduces marketing waste. It helps identify new market opportunities. It supports innovation based on customer feedback. It improves product and service quality. It enhances customer relationships. It encourages effective communication with customers. It increases customer trust. It improves customer retention. It helps businesses respond quickly to market changes. It promotes better pricing decisions. It supports successful product launches. It encourages continuous market research. It improves decision-making through customer insights. It strengthens digital marketing effectiveness. It improves social media engagement. It enhances word-of-mouth referrals. It reduces customer complaints through proactive improvements. It increases employee awareness of customer expectations. It helps businesses differentiate themselves from competitors. It supports sustainable business growth. It improves resilience during economic downturns. It attracts investors and financial institutions. It improves relationships with distributors and suppliers. It encourages ethical business practices. It increases customer lifetime value. It supports business expansion into new markets. It improves resource allocation by focusing on customer value. It encourages a culture of continuous improvement. It contributes to national economic development by strengthening SMEs. It transforms businesses from being product-driven to truly customer-driven.

The Way Forward

In today's competitive business environment, success is no longer determined by who produces the most products but by who understands customers the best. SMEs that embrace a marketing orientation are more likely to build strong brands, retain loyal customers, adapt to changing market conditions, and achieve sustainable growth.

For Ghanaian entrepreneurs, marketing should not be viewed as an occasional promotional activity but as the guiding philosophy of the entire business. Every decision—from product design and pricing to customer service and communication—should begin with one important question: "What creates the greatest value for our customers?"

The SMEs that consistently answer this question will be the ones that thrive in Ghana's evolving marketplace.

About the Author

Dr. Ibn Kailan Abdul-Hamid is the Head of the Marketing Department at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA). He is an academic and marketing professional with expertise in marketing, business strategy, and consumer behaviour.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.