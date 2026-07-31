Wechiau chiefs demand probe into custodial death of Wechiau youth leader

Traditional authorities in the Wechiau Traditional Area of the Wa West District are calling for an independent investigation into the arrest and death of youth leader Mr Tijani Abu, popularly known as "Master One".

In a press statement signed by the Paramount Chief, Naa Imori Nandong Gomah II, the chiefs said Master One was arrested on Saturday, July 25, 2026, at his workplace by officers of the Wa West District Police Command led by CID officer Bekaar John Vitus.

He was later transferred to the Upper West Regional Police Command in Wa over allegations of murder linked to clashes between the Kandeu and Toulu communities.

The chiefs alleged that while in police custody, Mr Abu was "brutalised" and subsequently died, describing the incident as unlawful.

However, the Upper West Regional Police Command said Master One was a key suspect in the murder of two youths in Kandeu on November 23, 2025, and had been on the police wanted list since May 11, 2026.

According to the police, during interrogation, the suspect admitted involvement in the killings and claimed the bodies had been exhumed and reburied in Burkina Faso.

Police said that while he was being escorted to help locate an alleged accomplice, he complained of a severe headache and was rushed to the SDA Hospital in Wa, where he was pronounced dead at 4:37 p.m. His body has since been deposited at the Upper West Regional Hospital morgue pending an autopsy.

The police also stated that the suspect resisted arrest and injured two officers during the operation. Upper West Regional Police Commander, DCOP Francis Yiribaare, has conveyed the Inspector-General of Police's condolences to the Wechiau Naa.

The chiefs further accused the police of bias, alleging that more than 20 youths have been detained without evidence, while no arrests have been made over the burning of the Toulu Naa's palace.

They also alleged that police fired live ammunition at protesters on July 28, injuring three people, two of whom are receiving treatment at the Upper West Regional Hospital.

The chiefs are calling on the Upper West Regional Minister, the Regional Security Council (REGSEC), the Member of Parliament for Wa West, the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), the Inspector-General of Police, the Minister for the Interior and President John Dramani Mahama to intervene.

The Traditional Council is demanding an independent investigation into Mr Abu's death, the prosecution of anyone found culpable and the release of Fuseini Musah.

The statement ended with a call for "Justice for Tijani Abu 'Master One' and peace for Wa West District."

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