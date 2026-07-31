Akosua Manu petitions Speaker over MP’s ‘marriage’ remarks to schoolgirl

Former New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for the Adentan Constituency, Akosua Manu, has petitioned Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, to initiate disciplinary action against Ahafo Ano South East legislator, Mohammed Yakubu, over remarks he allegedly made to a nine-year-old girl during a visit to Parliament.

In the petition addressed to the Speaker, Akosua Manu said a video circulating on social media captured the MP telling the child that he would marry her and that she would become his wife.

She argued that, regardless of whether the comments were intended as a joke, they were inappropriate because they were directed at a minor and fell below the standards expected of a legislator.

According to her, Parliament, as Ghana’s foremost democratic institution, must uphold the highest standards of integrity, decorum and responsibility.

She stressed that schoolchildren who visit Parliament should leave inspired by the conduct of Members of Parliament rather than being exposed to comments that could undermine public confidence in the institution’s commitment to child protection.

The petition contends that the MP’s conduct breached Standing Orders 30(c), 31(1) and 31(o) of Parliament and was inconsistent with the spirit of the Children’s Act, 1998 (Act 560), as amended, the Constitution, the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child and the African Charter on the Rights and Welfare of the Child.

Akosua Manu urged the Speaker to investigate the matter and consider sanctions, including expulsion under Standing Order 36, to reaffirm Parliament’s commitment to protecting children and preserving the dignity of the House.

Meanwhile, the MP has rendered an unreserved apology following widespread public criticism.

In a statement dated July 31, 2026, the legislator acknowledged that although his remarks were not intended to offend anyone, they were inappropriate because they involved a child.

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