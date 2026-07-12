Akosua Manu urges NDC gov’t to prioritise real governance over publicity stunts

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has called for a broader national strategy to address Ghana’s recurring flooding challenges, stressing that clean-up exercises alone cannot provide a lasting solution to the problem.

The party’s spokesperson for Gender and Social Protection, Akosua Manu, said efforts following the June 29 floods must extend beyond clearing debris and desilting drains to tackling the deeper issues contributing to flooding in various parts of the country.

She argued that while sanitation exercises are necessary, they should form part of a wider flood management plan that includes improved drainage systems, effective waste management practices and regular maintenance of infrastructure.

Her comments follow the government’s two-day National General Cleaning exercise conducted in seven flood-affected regions to remove waste, clear waterways and reduce the risk of future flooding.

The former Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the National Youth Authority (NYA) cautioned against focusing only on the public visibility of such interventions, saying the country must prioritise practical measures that address the realities faced by communities.

“Let’s see beyond the settings and the optics and the picture-taking and the camera angles that they get so perfectly. They are million-dollar shots. It doesn’t depict the real situation,” she said.

Speaking on Channel One TV on Saturday, July 11, Akosua Manu urged authorities to “get into real governance” by implementing sustainable policies that prevent flooding rather than relying mainly on emergency responses after disasters occur.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.