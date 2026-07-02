‘You cried for DDEP victims; where are your tears for flood victims?’ – Akosua Manu to Nana Yaa Jantuah

Akosua Manu, Advisor on Gender and Social Protection to the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) 2028 presidential candidate, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has questioned the presidential staffer, Nana Yaa Jantuah, over what she described as her silence following the recent flood disaster.

Speaking on Asempa FM's Ekosii Sɛn show on Thursday, July 2, Ms Manu contrasted Nana Yaa Jantuah's public reaction to the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP) with her response to the flooding.

"You cried for DDEP victims; where are your tears for flood victims?" she asked, arguing that the same level of empathy shown to victims of the debt restructuring programme should be extended to families affected by the disaster.

Ms Manu maintained that public officials and political actors should demonstrate compassion consistently, particularly during national tragedies.

She suggested that the loss of lives and extensive destruction caused by the floods warranted visible expressions of concern and stronger leadership from government communicators and public officials.

Her remarks come in the aftermath of torrential rainfall from Sunday through to Monday, which triggered widespread flooding across several communities, especially in Accra.

The floods submerged homes, businesses, roads and public infrastructure, disrupted transport services, stranded hundreds of commuters, destroyed properties worth millions of cedis and forced many families to seek temporary shelter.

Several major roads became impassable after drains overflowed, while low-lying communities, markets and commercial centres suffered extensive damage.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.