CAP 30 pensioners to undergo document verification exercise from August 3

The Controller and Accountant-General's Department (CAGD) has announced a nationwide pension document collection and verification exercise for all CAP 30 pensioners and beneficiaries, aimed at improving the accuracy and integrity of Ghana's government pension payroll while ensuring the continued payment of monthly pensions.

In a statement issued on Friday, 31, the month-long exercise will take place from 3rd August to 28th August, 2026, excluding weekends and public holidays, and forms part of the government's broader efforts to strengthen the administration of the CAP 30 Pension Scheme.

According to the CAGD, the exercise seeks to update pension records, eliminate discrepancies in the Government of Ghana Pension Payroll, and maintain a credible and up-to-date pension database. Officials say the initiative will also enhance the efficient management of the scheme and improve service delivery to pensioners across the country.

The department has urged all CAP 30 pensioners and beneficiaries to participate in the exercise by visiting the designated verification centres closest to them within the stipulated period.

Participants are required to present the following documents:

Pension Advice

Pension Form 1

In addition, widows and guardians collecting benefits on behalf of minor beneficiaries must present the birth certificates of the children concerned, where applicable.

The CAGD stressed that compliance with the verification process is essential to ensure the uninterrupted payment of monthly pensions.

To facilitate the nationwide exercise, verification centres have been established across the country.

In the Greater Accra Region, pensioners are expected to report to the CAGD Pensions Head Office in Kinbu, as well as designated Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies. In the remaining 15 regions, the exercise will be conducted at CAGD Regional Offices and Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies.

All centres will operate from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. throughout the exercise period.

The department has also made provisions for CAP 30 pensioners and beneficiaries residing outside Ghana. Those living in the diaspora are required to visit Ghana Missions in their respective countries of residence with copies of the required documents for verification.

This arrangement is intended to ensure that pensioners living overseas are not excluded from the exercise while maintaining the integrity of the pension database.

The verification exercise forms part of ongoing efforts by the Controller and Accountant-General's Department to improve accountability, strengthen record management and ensure that pension payments are made only to eligible beneficiaries.

Officials have therefore encouraged all eligible pensioners and beneficiaries to take advantage of the exercise within the scheduled period, warning that failure to participate could affect the continuous payment of their monthly pensions.

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