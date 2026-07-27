Egypt, Ghana to sign seven MoUs to deepen bilateral cooperation

Egypt is preparing to sign about seven new Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with Ghana, covering education, technology, pharmaceuticals, cybersecurity, and cultural heritage restoration, as part of efforts to deepen bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

The Egyptian Ambassador to Ghana, Mr Wael Fathy, announced the planned agreements in an interview with MyJoyOnline on the sidelines of the celebration of the 74th National Day of the Arab Republic of Egypt held at the Four Points by Sheraton Accra Airport Hotel in Accra on Friday, July 24.

The proposed agreements form part of a broader agenda to strengthen economic, educational and technical cooperation between the two African countries as they prepare to celebrate 70 years of diplomatic relations next year.

The ambassador also disclosed plans to revive the Ghana-Egypt Joint Commission, which has not met for about three decades, describing it as an important platform to unlock new opportunities for cooperation.

"This year we are planning to have the joint commission between both countries, which didn't happen during the last three decades, 30 years of our last joint commission between Egypt and Ghana," Mr Fathy said.

Seven cooperation agreements

Mr Fathy explained that the proposed agreements span strategic sectors that will support Ghana's development agenda while creating opportunities for investment, skills transfer and knowledge exchange.

According to him, Egypt intends to collaborate with Ghana on the restoration of the country's historic forts and castles by providing technical experts and facilitating access to UNESCO funding.

"We are preparing different MOUs between both [Ghana and Egypt]; around seven MOUs are under construction. We are going to help the Ghanaian government restore the old castles, or bring the experts from Egypt and the funds from UNESCO."

He said the two countries were also working on partnerships to introduce Egypt's successful Japanese school model to Ghana and establish a technology university in the country.

Other agreements, he said, would focus on information technology and cybersecurity, while another would strengthen collaboration between Ghana's Food and Drugs Authority and its Egyptian counterpart to enhance pharmaceutical regulation and cooperation.

Business, trade and investment

The ambassador said bilateral economic relations continued to gather momentum, revealing that approximately 50 Egyptian companies were currently operating in Ghana across sectors including construction, mining and pharmaceuticals.

He said those companies had created employment opportunities while contributing to Ghana's economic growth through significant investments.

"We have around 50 Egyptian companies investing in Ghana, creating jobs. We have factories bringing a lot of investments to this country, as we believe in the opportunities under the leadership of His Excellency President John Dramani Mahama," he stated.

Mr Fathy said bilateral trade was also expanding, citing exports between the two countries, including Ghanaian cocoa products to Egypt.

He added that the Egyptian Embassy continued to promote Ghana as an attractive investment destination for Egyptian businesses.

Continental cooperation

Beyond bilateral relations, Mr Fathy said Egypt was committed to supporting Ghana's growing leadership role on the African continent.

He disclosed that Egypt would host the African Union Mid-Year Coordination Summit and the first African Business Forum in October in El Alamein, with President John Dramani Mahama expected to participate.

According to him, the event would provide Ghana with an opportunity to showcase its investment potential to African leaders and investors ahead of its expected leadership role within the African Union.

"We are making a showcase of Ghana to all African countries and trying to present Ghana because Ghana will be the president of the African Union next year. We are paving the way for the leadership of Ghana to the whole continent of Africa," he said.

Historic friendship

Mr Fathy described Ghana as "home" for Egyptians, stressing that relations between the two countries were built on decades of shared history, Pan-African ideals and mutual respect.

"We consider ourselves in our home. Ghana is not our second home; it is our home," he said.

He traced the relationship to the era of Egypt's President Gamal Abdel Nasser and Ghana's first President Dr Kwame Nkrumah, noting that Dr Nkrumah's marriage to the Egyptian Fathia Nkrumah symbolised the enduring bond between the two nations.

He said this year's celebration was not merely Egypt's National Day but also a celebration of the enduring partnership between Ghana and Egypt.

Government commitment

Representing the Government of Ghana, the Deputy Minister for the Interior, Mr Ebenezer Okletey Terlabi, reaffirmed Ghana's commitment to expanding cooperation with Egypt.

He said the two countries had enjoyed fruitful collaboration in trade, agriculture, education, health, tourism, defence, capacity building and multilateral diplomacy.

Mr Terlabi commended Egypt for providing training opportunities for Ghanaian public officials through the Egyptian Partnership for Development and praised Egyptian companies whose investments had contributed to industrialisation, employment creation and skills transfer.

He also highlighted the two countries' collaboration within the African Union and the United Nations, particularly on peace, security, sustainable development and reparatory justice.

National Day celebration

The colourful reception, attended by ministers of state, Members of Parliament, diplomats, traditional leaders, members of the Egyptian community and business executives, marked the 74th anniversary of Egypt's 1952 Revolution, which Ambassador Fathy described as a defining moment that inspired independence movements across Africa.

Guests were treated to a showcase of Egyptian culture and cuisine as well as a documentary highlighting Egypt's history, development achievements and cultural heritage.

The event was hosted at the newly opened Four Points by Sheraton Accra Airport Hotel, whose General Manager, Philippe Bailloux, described Ghana as an attractive destination for both business and leisure tourism.

He said the Marriott-branded hotel was expanding its facilities to meet growing demand and was committed to delivering world-class hospitality standards while supporting Ghana's tourism and business sectors.

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