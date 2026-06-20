‘My father wanted me on the farm, my mother wanted me in school’ — Sissala East MP

Member of Parliament for Sissala East, Mohammed Issah Bataglia

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Sissala East, Mohammed Issah Bataglia, has recounted the difficult journey that took him from a rural community with limited educational opportunities to the floor of Parliament, crediting his success largely to the determination and sacrifices of his mother.

Speaking on JoyNews’ PM Express Personality Profile hosted by Emefa Akosua Adeti, the legislator reflected on a childhood marked by long walks to school, financial hardship and a constant struggle to remain in the classroom at a time when formal education was not widely embraced in many parts of northern Ghana.

According to him, his educational journey began almost by chance, driven by a deep curiosity and desire to learn.

Mr Bataglia revealed that as a young boy, he regularly visited a local primary school, then known as United Primary School, despite not being formally enrolled.

“We used to call it United Primary, and it was always. I visited there, and they decided that 'no, I come here every time, so come and be part of the class.' That's how I got into the school,” he recalled.

Encouraged by teachers

The MP said his mother's determination to keep him in school was strengthened by repeated assurances from teachers and Islamic instructors, who noticed his academic potential early and encouraged her to support his education.

“I think that my mom – they used to tell her a lot that your son is brilliant, so keep him in school,” he said.

He explained that local Islamic scholars were among those who persuaded his mother that he possessed exceptional learning abilities.

“The mallams recommended that I'm a good guy and study very well, and anything they teach me, I pick it so easily, so she felt that I should be part of the secular studies and that's a school,” he stated.

Those endorsements, he said, convinced his mother that education offered the best chance of a brighter future.

Mother’s unwavering support

Mr Bataglia described his mother as the single most influential figure in his educational journey, saying she remained steadfast even when others doubted the value of schooling.

Unlike his mother, however, his father viewed education with scepticism.

According to the MP, his father believed farming provided a more reliable path to success because many educated people he knew had struggled to secure meaningful employment.

“My father really will want me to work on the farm because he felt that the examples he saw in my area growing up felt that most of the people who went to school before me couldn't go anywhere,” Bataglia recounted.

“He didn't see any motivation. Sometimes he misinterprets that even to mean that we are lazy. Those who want to be in school are lazy.”

Despite those challenges, Mr Bataglia said his mother remained resolute and continually sought support from elders and community members to ensure he remained in school.

“But my mum will have a contrary view. Yes. And she fought it through, and she stood by that,” he said.

“Like I said, she went beyond just pushing me in school, talking to elders who could keep me in school.”

Her persistence, he noted, proved decisive in changing the course of his life.

Inspiration for the youth

Today, Bataglia serves as a Member of Parliament and regards his achievements as a testament to the transformative power of education and parental support.

His story mirrors the experiences of many children in rural communities who continue to face barriers such as poverty, long travel distances and limited educational infrastructure.

The MP said his journey should serve as a source of encouragement to young people, particularly those from disadvantaged backgrounds, to persevere despite difficulties.

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