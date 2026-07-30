National

Mahama honours families of helicopter crash victims with legacy letters and support package

Source: Deborah Quarcoo  
  30 July 2026 5:08pm
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President John Dramani Mahama has honoured officials who lost their lives in the Adansi Akrofuom District of the Ashanti Region in a military helicopter crash on August 6, 2025, by writing personal letters to their children, assuring them that the sacrifices and service of their parents will continue to inspire generations.

The letters formed part of Legacy Boxes presented to the bereaved families during a ceremony where the government handed over compensation packages and support interventions to the families of the fallen officials.

Speaking at the ceremony on the presentation package to the Children of the Departed 8, on July 30, President Mahama said the personal messages were intended to provide encouragement and remind the children that although they have lost their parents, their contributions to Ghana’s development and security will never be forgotten.

"Those letters remind them that although their fathers are no longer physically present, their courage, patriotism, and service remain an enduring source of inspiration," President Mahama said.

He encouraged the children to pursue excellence and live in a manner that honours the values demonstrated by their parents.

The President said the legacy of the fallen officials would continue through the lives and achievements of the children they left behind.

"Their legacy will endure not only in the history of our nation, but in the lives, education, and achievement of the children they left behind," he stated.

President Mahama acknowledged that no financial package could replace the loss of a loved one but said the interventions were a demonstration of Ghana’s appreciation and commitment to supporting the affected families.

"No amount of financial support can replace your loved ones. No compensation can erase the pain of your loss," he said.

He added that the nation remains grateful for the service and sacrifice of the fallen officials and would continue to stand with their families.

The gesture forms part of government’s broader support package, which includes compensation payments, healthcare coverage and education support for the families.

Background

The Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, announced the tragic news at a press conference on August 6, and directed that all national flags be flown at half-mast in honour of the victims. He also extended the government’s condolences to the bereaved families and the nation.

Other victims include Muniru Mohammed, Acting Deputy National Security Coordinator; Samuel Aboagye, a former NDC Parliamentary Candidate for Obuasi East; and Samuel Sarpong, a Vice Chairman of the NDC and a former Kumasi Mayor.

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