Bole-Bamboi MP to commission renovated classroom blocks to improve learning environment

Member of Parliament for the Bole-Bamboi Constituency and Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Yusif Sulemana, has commissioned renovated classroom blocks at Manfu and Gbenfu communities in the constituency as part of efforts to improve educational infrastructure.

The intervention, according to the MP, is aimed at providing pupils with a safer and more conducive environment for teaching and learning.

In a Facebook post on Friday, June 26, Mr Sulemana described the development as another important step towards strengthening education delivery in the Bole-Bamboi Constituency.

“Today marks another step forward in improving education in the Bole-Bamboi Constituency. I am honoured to hand over the renovated classroom blocks at Manfu and Gbenfu, providing a better learning environment for our children,” he stated.

Mr Sulemana reaffirmed his commitment, both as a lawmaker and government official, to supporting initiatives that improve the welfare and future prospects of children in the constituency.

“Together, we build a brighter future,” he added, emphasising the importance of collective efforts in advancing educational development.

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