Audio By Carbonatix
Member of Parliament for the Bole-Bamboi Constituency and Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Yusif Sulemana, has commissioned renovated classroom blocks at Manfu and Gbenfu communities in the constituency as part of efforts to improve educational infrastructure.
The intervention, according to the MP, is aimed at providing pupils with a safer and more conducive environment for teaching and learning.
In a Facebook post on Friday, June 26, Mr Sulemana described the development as another important step towards strengthening education delivery in the Bole-Bamboi Constituency.
“Today marks another step forward in improving education in the Bole-Bamboi Constituency. I am honoured to hand over the renovated classroom blocks at Manfu and Gbenfu, providing a better learning environment for our children,” he stated.
Mr Sulemana reaffirmed his commitment, both as a lawmaker and government official, to supporting initiatives that improve the welfare and future prospects of children in the constituency.
“Together, we build a brighter future,” he added, emphasising the importance of collective efforts in advancing educational development.
Latest Stories
-
Today’s front pages: Friday, June 26, 2026
2 minutes
-
Bole-Bamboi MP to commission renovated classroom blocks to improve learning environment
44 minutes
-
Father’s Day: UMB marks occasion with courtesy call on Mahama
50 minutes
-
AG opposes bid to delay judgment in Wontumi Samreboi trial
57 minutes
-
Parliamentary Education Committee visits Ghana Scholarship Authority
1 hour
-
Ghana, UK move closer to signing forestry partnership agreement – Yusif Sulemana
1 hour
-
Fuel Levy cash cleared IPP debts and restored Ghana’s credit standing – PURC boss
1 hour
-
‘Keeping the lights on Costs $92m a month’ – PURC boss reveals hidden power bill
2 hours
-
Boakye Agyarko outlines plan to strengthen NPP communications machinery ahead of 2028
2 hours
-
Takoradi MP proposes policies to streamline Ghana’s mining industry
2 hours
-
Defilement: Victim’s family praises DOVVSU, recommends promotion for two personnel
2 hours
-
Two friends granted GH$200k bail over gold theft
2 hours
-
24 pick nomination forms for Akan NPP executive elections
3 hours
-
Gender, Finance ministries explore incentives for institutions complying with Affirmative Action Law
3 hours
-
Flooding in Ghana: Asantehene calls for engineering solutions
3 hours