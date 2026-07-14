Bole-Bamboi MP secures funding to complete abandoned hospital staff quarters after 14 years

The Member of Parliament for Bole-Bamboi and Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Dr Yusif Sulemana, has secured funding to complete a 14-year-old abandoned staff quarters project at the Bole District Hospital in an effort to improve accommodation for health workers and strengthen healthcare delivery in the constituency.

The more than 20-unit staff accommodation project was initiated in 2012 by the hospital's then management using its Internally Generated Funds (IGF).

However, construction stalled midway due to inadequate funding, leaving the facility uncompleted for over a decade despite the hospital's growing accommodation needs.

According to information from the MP's office, management of the Bole District Hospital appealed to Dr Sulemana for assistance during a meeting held in May this year, citing a critical shortage of staff accommodation.

The Deputy Minister subsequently pledged to support the completion of the project to help attract and retain healthcare professionals in the district.

Work has since commenced after Dr Sulemana secured funding and engaged a contractor to complete the facility.

The MP said the intervention forms part of his commitment to improving healthcare infrastructure in Bole-Bamboi, expressing optimism that the completed staff quarters will enhance staff welfare and support the delivery of quality healthcare services in the district.

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