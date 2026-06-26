Ghana joins Coalition to Grow Carbon Markets to strengthen climate action

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghana has officially joined the Coalition to Grow Carbon Markets, becoming part of an international alliance of countries committed to expanding carbon markets and promoting climate financing to support sustainable development and environmental protection.
The announcement was made by the Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Yusif Sulemana, who disclosed that Ghana formally declared its membership of the coalition during a ceremony held at the London Stock Exchange on Tuesday, June 24, 2026.
According to the Deputy Minister, he had the honour of representing the Government of Ghana at the event, where he officially announced the country's entry into the coalition.
"I was honored to, on behalf of the Government of Ghana, officially declare the country a member of nations determined to grow carbon markets earlier today, the 24th day of June, 2026, at the London Stock Exchange," he stated.
Mr Sulemana reaffirmed the government's commitment to ensuring the successful implementation of the agreement, stressing that the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources would continue working with relevant stakeholders to advance the country's carbon market agenda.
"The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources and the entire government remains committed to ensuring the successful implementation of this new agreement and movement," he added.
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