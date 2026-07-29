Bole-Bamboi MP donates 250kVA generator to Bole District Hospital

The Member of Parliament for Bole-Bamboi and Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Alhaji Dr Yussif Sulemana, has donated a 250kVA standby generator to the Bole District Hospital to help address persistent power challenges and improve healthcare delivery in the area.

The donation follows concerns raised by the hospital's management over the absence of a generator capable of powering the entire facility during electricity outages.

The hospital had been relying on two smaller generators, a situation that often disrupted medical services. Dr Sulemana said the new generator would replace the existing dual-generator system and provide reliable backup power for the hospital.

He also disclosed that the generator was acquired through support from friends and associates rather than his Common Fund or National Health Insurance allocation.

"This generator is not coming from my Common Fund, and it is not coming from my National Health Insurance Fund. It is from my own sources by lobbying my friends and colleagues because we want to use our relationships to help our communities rather than for personal gain," he said.

The Bole-Bamboi MP further announced that he would finance a substantial portion of the generator's installation cost after discussions with the District Chief Executive, while appealing to the hospital's management to support the remaining cost to ensure its timely installation.

He also revealed that a new ambulance for the hospital is expected to arrive soon and expressed optimism that ongoing infrastructure works at the facility would soon reach the roofing stage ahead of its eventual commissioning.

Receiving the generator, the Medical Superintendent of the Bole District Hospital, Dr Jonathan Abesig Wadiyir, described the donation as a major milestone for the facility.

"Since I joined in 2022, we have never had a generator capable of powering the whole hospital. Today, that challenge has become history," he said.

He commended the MP for responding promptly to the hospital's request and assured him that the equipment would be properly maintained.

Dr Wadiyir also disclosed that the hospital's new ambulance is expected to be cleared on August 4 before being equipped for service, noting that an additional ambulance would significantly improve emergency referrals and save more lives.

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