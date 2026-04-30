Bole-Bamboi MP urges colleagues to be innovative, think outside the box for development in constituencies

The Member of Parliament for Bole-Bamboi, Yussif Sulemana, has acknowledged the partnering roles of churches in the system to the extent that some have volunteered their structures for classrooms to enhance teaching and learning in his constituency.

The MP, in a word of appreciation of the gesture, urged his colleagues in parliament to emulate his move and try to be innovative and think outside the box for the development of their constituencies.

"And I thought that I should bring this to the public. I think that we need to be innovative, and I think that we need to think outside the box. So, in communities where there are no schools, there's a way out. The way out is to talk to the churches, get some teachers within the community because they are willing to support, and then, with something small, they will be able to sustain the system and able to get them classrooms, apply to the Ghana Education Service to adopt those schools, and then, we can move on.

"And I think that if my colleagues in other areas and constituencies are not doing it, this is something they can emulate." The MP insisted.

The Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources said this while inspecting the progress of work of the Bole College of Education and some basic schools in his constituency in the Bole district of the Savannah Region.

Addressing the media, the MP expressed satisfaction with the progress on the Bole College of Education project, which, according to him, the previous government had abandoned.

"The Bole Teacher Training College was started in 2016 under the leadership of His Excellency John Dramani Mahama. The NPP came and abandoned it, claiming they couldn't find any documents at the GES or the Ministry of Education," he said.

He questioned the credibility of the claim, noting that the contractor had already laid a foundation and been paid.

"Isn't it interesting that someone starts work, the contractor starts work, lays a foundation, gets to this level, and then you tell us there's no documentation? It turns out there's enough documentation, and the contractor was even paid. If there's no documentation, how can the contractor be paid?" he asked.

The minister credited the current government with reviving the project, saying, "Thank God today, this project has been brought back to life."

The DCE for the Bole district assured that plans were underway to improve education in the area. "We will be coming soon. Stay united, be resilient, and development will come. There are a whole lot of things in the pipeline, and we will deliver on our promises to the people," he said.

The assembly member for the Kakease Electoral Area, Boajim Tatter Robert, praised the government for providing a conducive environment and making education accessible. He expressed gratitude for the new school block project in Bode, which will reduce the 6km commute to Kakease for students.

"This morning, our MP has cut sod for the construction of a new school block. We are grateful for the assurance and look forward to the completion of the project," he said.

During his visit, the minister also broke ground for new school projects in Boadi, Mankuma, Daboyiri, and Bekwaye.

Alhaji Sulemana Yussif also inspected renovation works on schools in Kakease and Maluwe.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.