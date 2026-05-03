Ghana’s problems solvable but not with square pegs in round holes

Dr Paul Kofi Fynn

A few years ago, I think 2023, I was combing online for what exactly I can’t remember when I strayed onto the website of the PBC Shea Limited, a GHC 30 million shea-processing factory in the Savannah Region.

But something struck, me as I read the profiles of the management of the company. The Managing Director’s director background got me scratching my head. She was a midwife with over 20-years’ experience.

For a company as strategic as that one, and given the economic importance of the shea in the economic life of northern Ghana, one would have expected that who ever is chosen to lead it has appreciable expertise in the field.

It was therefore not surprising that the company crumbled, its equipment got rusty and hundreds of employees laid off, while even thousands who benefited indirectly counted the cost of managerial inefficiencies.

That is the story of Ghana—putting square pegs in round holes.

The tendency of the political elite to place unqualified or unsuitable people in critical public positions has always been our bane. Appointments are often based on political loyalty, personal relationships, or party considerations rather than competence. As a result, institutions struggle to function effectively. Poor decisions are made, systems break down, and blame is shifted instead of problems being solved.

Across the country several hospitals are grappling with broken down equipment while healthcare workers enrich themselves by referring patients to private hospitals where they can get their cuts. However, this malfunctioning equipment can easily be fixed.

This practice weakens the state institutions, ministries and agencies. Ministries and agencies exist to deliver services and manage public affairs, not to reward supporters. When leadership lacks the required skills or experience, performance suffers. Ghana has no shortage of capable professionals, both at home and abroad. The challenge is creating a system where merit matters more than connections. Without that shift, inefficiency will continue to drain public confidence and resources.

Ghana’s problems are not mysterious, and they are not unsolvable. They persist largely because the country keeps repeating the same mistakes while pretending the solutions are complicated. Strip the issues down to their basics and four core failures stand out: corruption, poor leadership choices, weak resource management, and the persistence of illegal mining. Address these honestly and consistently, and Ghana’s development challenges would look far less daunting.

Corruption remains the most damaging of these failures. It cuts across every sector and undermines every policy. Money meant for roads, schools, hospitals, and social services is routinely lost through inflated contracts, procurement abuses, and outright theft. The effect is cumulative. Projects cost more than they should, take longer than planned, or are abandoned altogether. Citizens are then told there is no money, even though the money existed and was misused.

The problem is not a lack of laws or institutions. Ghana has anti-corruption agencies, auditing systems, and legal frameworks. What is missing is consistent enforcement, especially when powerful individuals are involved. Corruption thrives because punishment is rare and selective. When wrongdoing carries little consequence, it becomes normalised. Until the country treats corruption and stealing as serious crimes rather than political inconveniences, public resources will continue to leak.

Resource management is another area where Ghana consistently underperforms. The country is well endowed with natural resources, including gold, cocoa, oil, and bauxite. These should provide a strong foundation for development. Instead, they often generate controversy, environmental damage, and limited long-term benefit for ordinary citizens.

Gold illustrates the problem. Ghana is Africa’s leading gold producers, yet mining communities frequently lack basic infrastructure and services. Residents of these communities are drinking from muddy ponds and worse, the recent increment in kidney cases gives a cause to worry.

Our poor sense of accountability makes another case of distress. Contracts are often opaque, and underserved tax concessions reduce the state’s share of the benefits. Rather than using resource income to invest in education, industry, and infrastructure, much of it disappears into inefficient spending and private pockets.

Effective resource management requires transparency, proper regulation, and long-term planning. It also requires adding value locally instead of relying mainly on raw exports. Countries that manage their resources well use them to diversify their economies and prepare for the future. Ghana has largely failed to do this, choosing short-term gains over sustainable development.

Collectively, these issues explain much of Ghana’s current situation. They are not technical problems requiring complex theories. They are governance problems requiring discipline, fairness, and consistency. Other countries with fewer resources have made progress by enforcing rules, appointing competent people, and managing public assets responsibly.

While these problems persist, it is heart-warming that President John Mahana’s administration is delivery some good governance. The economy is showing positive signs of recovery; fuel prices are coming down and have had a positive effect on food prices.

As has become the cliché these days, the government deserves its flowers. I have one plea with Ghanaians; the government must be given the political and social space in 2026 to consolidate and build on its achievements of last year. Constant political disruption, driven by short-term point-scoring, weakens long-term planning and policy continuity. Support for reform does not mean silence on wrongdoing, but it does require patience where genuine progress is being made.

The last 12 months shows that Ghana is not beyond redemption. We can solve our problems but it will take all of us to push the wheels to where to we want our country to go by taming corruption, give the job to the competent from contracts to political office, so together we can reap the gains.

By: Dr Paul Kofi Fynn

The author is the Chancelor of the Wisconsin International University College and a former President-General of the West Africa Nobles Forum

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.