Education

Isaac Nlason elected SRC President of the Ghana School of Law

Source: Myjoyonline.com  
  22 May 2026 9:01pm
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Isaac Nlason has been elected SRC President of the Ghana School of Law after securing a win in the student elections.

He polled 1,171 votes, representing 44.97% of valid votes cast, emerging comfortably ahead of the remaining candidates in a five-way race.

His campaign was anchored on a strong welfare-driven agenda, with a focus on improving student experience across campuses, strengthening academic support systems, and ensuring a more responsive and transparent student leadership structure.

He positioned student welfare as the central pillar of his bid, promising a supportive, inclusive, and excellence-oriented SRC that bridges the gap between students and administration.

Beyond welfare, Nlason also projected a broader vision of continental legal engagement.

A known advocate for collaboration among African law students, he has worked closely with the Federation of African Law Students (FALAS), using the platform to promote cross-border legal dialogue, student leadership development, and institutional cooperation across Africa’s legal education space.

In addition to his continental advocacy, Nlason currently serves as Secretary of the Electoral Commission of FALAS, a role in which he contributes to institutional processes and student governance oversight within the organisation.

He also brings prior leadership experience from multiple student governance structures, including roles at the University of Ghana School of Law, the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS), and the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS).

His election marks a significant milestone in his student leadership trajectory, transitioning from continental and institutional roles into the top student office at the Ghana School of Law.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story





Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group