Isaac Nlason elected SRC President of the Ghana School of Law

Isaac Nlason has been elected SRC President of the Ghana School of Law after securing a win in the student elections.

He polled 1,171 votes, representing 44.97% of valid votes cast, emerging comfortably ahead of the remaining candidates in a five-way race.

His campaign was anchored on a strong welfare-driven agenda, with a focus on improving student experience across campuses, strengthening academic support systems, and ensuring a more responsive and transparent student leadership structure.

He positioned student welfare as the central pillar of his bid, promising a supportive, inclusive, and excellence-oriented SRC that bridges the gap between students and administration.

Beyond welfare, Nlason also projected a broader vision of continental legal engagement.

A known advocate for collaboration among African law students, he has worked closely with the Federation of African Law Students (FALAS), using the platform to promote cross-border legal dialogue, student leadership development, and institutional cooperation across Africa’s legal education space.

In addition to his continental advocacy, Nlason currently serves as Secretary of the Electoral Commission of FALAS, a role in which he contributes to institutional processes and student governance oversight within the organisation.

He also brings prior leadership experience from multiple student governance structures, including roles at the University of Ghana School of Law, the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS), and the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS).

His election marks a significant milestone in his student leadership trajectory, transitioning from continental and institutional roles into the top student office at the Ghana School of Law.

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