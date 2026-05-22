This Saturday on Newsfile: Attack on free speech and return of GN Bank

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This Saturday’s edition of Newsfile on JoyNews is set for another intense and wide-ranging public affairs conversation, as host Samson Lardy Anyenini brings together key voices to unpack some of the most consequential political and governance issues currently shaping national discourse.
At the centre of the discussion is the escalating national debate on free speech and political expression.
Recent public concerns over what some describe as an “attack on free speech” have triggered sharp political exchanges, with competing arguments over whether the state is overreaching in its response to criticism or simply enforcing accountability within the bounds of a tense democratic environment.
The conversation is expected to probe deeper into the opposition New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) strong reaction to the issue.
The party has been vocal in its criticism, even petitioning the diplomatic community over what it describes as political persecution, suppression of dissent, and a gradual erosion of democratic freedoms.
The NPP argues that state institutions are being weaponised against political opponents, journalists, and social media commentators, raising concerns about what it calls a return to a “culture of silence.”
The petition further alleges that arrests and prosecutions of critics amount to a shift away from democratic engagement toward intimidation, citing cases involving opposition communicators and activists.
It also raises concerns about the conduct of security agencies, including the Ghana Police Service, the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), and other institutions, which the party claims have been involved in politically motivated enforcement actions.
On the programme, attention will also shift to the possible return of GN Bank, following a Court of Appeal ruling that restored the licence of GN Savings and Loans Company Limited.
The court set aside earlier decisions that had upheld the revocation of its licence, ordering that control of the company’s assets and operations be handed back to its shareholders.
The development has reignited public debate over what a potential return could mean for affected customers, investor confidence, and broader financial sector stability.
The programme will be broadcast live across multiple platforms:
Television: JoyNews Channel.
Radio: Joy 99.7 FM and Luv 99.5 FM.
Online: Live streaming on the JoyNews and Joy FM YouTube channels and all other social media platforms
Time: 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
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