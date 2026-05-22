Asiedu Nketia pledges stronger welfare support for former NDC executives

Asiedu Nketia in Tamale South

National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has reaffirmed the party’s commitment to strengthening support systems for former party executives and loyal members who dedicated their lives to the NDC but later fall on difficult times.

Mr Asiedu Nketia made the remarks in response to concerns raised by the Paramount Chief of the Tamale Divisional Area, Idrissu Mohammed, during the NDC’s Thank You Tour in the Northern Region.

The chief, also a former organiser of the party, had appealed to the party leadership to pay greater attention to the welfare of former executives and grassroots supporters, warning that neglecting loyal party faithful after they leave office could discourage younger members from committing themselves fully to party activities.

He also urged government and party leaders not to lose sight of unresolved concerns surrounding election-related violence in the region, particularly incidents that claimed lives during the 2024 general elections.

According to him, many young people sacrifice their time and sometimes risk their lives in support of political parties, making it necessary for leadership to show continued concern for their wellbeing.

Responding to the concerns, Mr Asiedu Nketia acknowledged that the issue of welfare for former party officials and old cadres had long been a challenge within the NDC.

He revealed that while serving as General Secretary of the party, he initiated the establishment of a “Heroes Fund” intended to provide assistance to former executives and loyal party members who encountered hardship after years of service.

“The purpose was to address the small difficulties faced by former executives, old cadres and people who spent their lives serving the NDC,” he said.

“When such people get into trouble, there should be a system to support them. Otherwise, their children may grow up believing that the NDC is not worth dying for.”

Mr Asiedu Nketia explained that the earlier initiative did not achieve its intended purpose because many party members at the time misunderstood the objective behind the fund.

He, however, noted that since assuming office as National Chairman, he had established a Welfare Department within the party to coordinate support for party faithful in need.

“That is why wherever I go, I move with the Director of Welfare,” he stated.

“We are working to strengthen the welfare department so that when people serve the party and later grow old or face difficulties, the party will also be able to reciprocate their sacrifices.”

The NDC Chairman assured party supporters that the leadership remained committed to building a more responsive welfare structure before the end of its current term.

“By the time we complete our term, we should be able to proudly say boast that when you struggle for the NDC and later need the help of the NDC, the party will be there for you,” he added.

Earlier, the Paramount Chief of the Tamale Divisional Area commended the NDC leadership for engaging supporters across the region and prayed for a successful completion of the party’s nationwide tour.

He also called for sustained efforts to address concerns among the youth and maintain unity within the party to secure its long-term future.

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