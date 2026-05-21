National

Asiedu Nketiah urges NDC supporters to retain effective branch executives ahead of 2028

Source: myjoyonline.com  
  21 May 2026 11:50am
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National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, has called on party supporters to retain hardworking branch executives as the party begins preparations towards the 2028 general elections.

Speaking during an engagement with party faithful in the Nandom Constituency on Wednesday, May 20, 2026, Mr Asiedu Nketiah attributed the NDC’s recent electoral success to the dedication and effectiveness of grassroots structures, particularly branch executives.

He disclosed that the party had already submitted requests for branch elections to be conducted across the country.

“Because you have done so well in these elections, I want to believe that the branches have worked very well. That is why we have the victory,” he said.

He further urged supporters to carefully assess the performance of branch officers before deciding whether to replace them.

“I want to beg you, open your eyes very well, identify those who work very well in their branches, and if possible, try and maintain those branch executives,” he added.

The NDC Chairman stressed that performance and loyalty must remain central in selecting local executives, warning against retaining individuals whose commitment to the party is questionable.

“There are people who are working partly for NDC and partly for NPP. If you identify those people, don’t leave them in their positions. Remove them and replace them with the people who have a full commitment to the party,” he stated, adding that discipline and strong grassroots organisation would be essential for the party’s long-term political ambitions.

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