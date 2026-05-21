Driver in critical condition after container crushes mini cargo vehicle at Gomoa Biakoye

A mini cargo vehicle driver is in critical condition after a 20-foot container fell from a trailer and landed on his vehicle at Gomoa Biakoye, a suburb of Buduburam on the Kasoa–Winneba Highway in the Central Region.

The accident occurred on Thursday morning at about 9:00 am.

Eyewitnesses told Adom News that the mini cargo truck was heading toward Kasoa when the incident happened, while the trailer was also travelling in the opposite direction toward Winneba.

According to reports, the container suddenly detached from the trailer and fell directly onto the oncoming vehicle, trapping the driver inside the wreckage.

Residents and other commuters quickly rushed to the scene and managed to rescue the driver before he was taken to St. Gregory Hospital for emergency treatment.

He is reported to have sustained severe injuries, including broken legs, and is currently in critical condition.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.