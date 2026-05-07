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Driver arrested after chasing down child cyclist on footpath

Source: BBC  
  7 May 2026 10:21am
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A woman has been arrested after driving towards a boy who was riding his bike in a neighbourhood in the US city of Cheney.

Police shared footage showing the 56-year-old driving onto a footpath behind the boy who escaped by riding away in front of the car.

The driver continued to chased the child on the path before re-entering the road and driving away.

The boy was not injured in the incident in April, but his mother told BBC News partner CBS News that her son was shaken up and scared.

"He thought for sure she was going to run him over," Jennifer Taylor said.

Driver Wendy Clemente faces multiple charges including assault and drink-driving.

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