Quantum LC, Korle Bu Cardiothoracic Centre hold free health screening for staff, New Achimota residents

Residents of New Achimota and staff of Quantum LC Limited have benefited from a free health screening exercise organised by the National Cardiothoracic Centre at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in partnership with Quantum LC.

The day-long exercise, held last Friday at the forecourt of Quantum LC Ltd under the theme, “Early Detection, Better Health, Brighter Tomorrow,” focused on screening participants for non-communicable diseases such as hypertension, diabetes, obesity, high cholesterol, and prostate cancer.

The medical team, led by Cardiothoracic Surgeon Dr Innocent Adzamli, screened about 150 people during the outreach programme.

Speaking after the exercise, Dr Adzamli said the initiative formed part of the Centre’s efforts to promote early detection and preventive healthcare among corporate institutions and communities.

“We are here today to do medical screening for the staff of Quantum LC and members of the surrounding community. We are screening for most of the non-communicable diseases, including hypertension, diabetes, obesity, high cholesterol levels, and prostate cancer for men within the recommended age bracket,” he said.

According to him, participants first underwent checks of blood pressure, weight, blood sugar, cholesterol levels, and other vital indicators before consulting doctors for further discussion of their results and recommendations.

Dr Adzamli explained that Quantum LC has been a strong partner of the National Cardiothoracic Centre, supporting the facility with medical equipment, and that the screening exercise was partly organised to appreciate the company’s support.

“Quantum LC has been an important partner for the National Cardiothoracic Centre. They have donated quite a number of equipment to us, so this is one way of giving back and showing appreciation to them,” he stated.

He disclosed that the Centre undertakes similar outreach programmes annually for selected corporate partners, citing Kasapreko Company Limited as one of the organisations that benefited from a similar exercise last year.

Although no emergency cases were recorded during the screening, Dr Adzamli indicated that some participants with existing or suspected health conditions had been referred to specialists and the National Cardiothoracic Centre for further assessment and follow-up care.

He also advised the public to adopt healthier lifestyles, particularly with regard to eating habits and physical activity.

“There is nothing wrong with eating three times a day, but we encourage people to take lighter meals in the evening because most people become less active after dinner. Heavy meals at night can contribute to weight gain and related health conditions,” he said.

Human Resource and Administration Manager of Quantum LC, Sylvia Kisiedu, expressed appreciation to the National Cardiothoracic Centre for what she described as a generous and impactful initiative.

She explained that the outreach was made possible after Quantum LC donated medical equipment to the Centre last year, adding that the company decided to extend the benefits of the screening exercise beyond its staff to residents of the New Achimota community.

“In appreciation of the support Quantum LC gave to the National Cardiothoracic Centre, they offered to come and screen our staff. We also decided to extend that generosity to the New Achimota community, and we are happy many residents came to benefit from the exercise,” she said.

Ms Kisiedu noted that participants underwent a variety of medical checks, including blood pressure, blood sugar, cholesterol, and PSA screenings, adding that the exercise had been beneficial to many residents and staff members alike.

She thanked the medical team from the National Cardiothoracic Centre for what she described as a timely blessing aimed at promoting preventive healthcare and improving community well-being.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.