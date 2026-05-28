‘Magician’ Gael Monfils exits final French Open

Magician. Showman. Loved everywhere he goes.

Those words, chosen by Elina Svitolina, Amelie Mauresmo and Felix Auger-Aliassime respectively, are a small selection of the tributes to one of tennis' greatest characters.

Gael Monfils is not hanging up his racquet until the end of the season, but Monday proved to be a goodbye to his home Grand Slam and the major where he has enjoyed his greatest success, reaching the semi-finals in 2008 and a further three quarter-finals.

In front of a packed crowd, the 39-year-old delivered a performance befitting his reputation.

Down and out after two sets, he fought back to force a decider against world number 185 and fellow Frenchman Hugo Gaston, bringing the Court Philippe-Chatrier crowd to its feet and eliciting screams of delight with his selection of 'tweeners' and dogged chasing.

Ultimately there would be no repeat of last year's epic fightback to win from two sets down against Hugo Dellien, with exhaustion getting the better of Monfils as he went down 6-2 6-3 3-6 2-6 6-0, but he bowed out with cheers of "Gael, Gael, Gael" ringing out around Roland Garros.

Big-screen tributes followed from the likes of Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and France's last men's champion at Roland Garros, the ever popular 1983 title winner Yannick Noah, as emotions ran high.

A former world junior number one and three-time Grand Slam junior champion, Monfils, by his own admission, perhaps did not fully fulfil his potential in the senior ranks, but he insists his "bucket list is full".

Over the course of his 23 seasons in professional tennis, he has won 13 ATP titles, reached at least the last eight at three of the four majors - Wimbledon is the exception - and achieved a career-high ranking of sixth in the world.

There were 38 wins over top-10 ranked players, including multiple victories over both Federer and Nadal, and two Davis Cup finals with France.

Such is his longevity, this was his 70th appearance in the main draw of a Grand Slam and 19th at the French Open. He holds the record for most Slam match wins by a male French player in the Open era, even if a major title has been elusive.

But Monfils will be best remembered for his on-court showmanship, athleticism and outrageous shot selection. His near physics-defying slides along the baseline and basketball-like hangtime before smashes have cemented his status as a fan favourite.

"I was never quite good enough to win a Grand Slam," reflected Monfils before the French Open. "But maybe I won something more important than that - a tennis career I'm proud of."

In a testament to his popularity on and off the court, the farewell festivities began last Thursday with a charity event on Philippe-Chatrier - fittingly named 'Gael & Friends' - featuring appearances from stars such as Jannik Sinner, Djokovic and Naomi Osaka, as well as fellow Frenchmen - both retired - Richard Gasquet and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga.

Gasquet was also in attendance for Monfils' final bow against Gaston, as were French tennis royalty Mauresmo - the tournament director - and Henri Leconte.

When asked about Monfils' impact on the game, Djokovic, who has known the Frenchman since they were 13, described him as "one of my favourite players to watch" and praised his off-court personality.

"The legacy he'll leave behind is how nice of a human being he is, how good of a guy," Djokovic said.

"He's always smiling, always bringing positive vibes. His slides, his defence, his slam-dunk overheads are some signature shots. He'll be missed. An incredible guy to be around."

In a personal note to their daughter in The Players' Tribune,, external Monfils' wife and world number seven Svitolina hailed his ability to transcend sport, writing: "In just one shot, one moment, he could achieve what I think few athletes ever achieve. He could make people feel something.

"Almost like at a concert and there's a perfect song or at the movies and there's a perfect line. It takes your breath away."

One of the most significant marks he will leave is as a trailblazing role model, particularly for young black players, with both Osaka and Frances Tiafoe hailing the role he played in their careers.

"Seeing representation is so important," said Osaka, who has also bonded with Monfils as a fellow parent on the tour.

"On the women's side, I have had Serena and Venus [Williams], so I was grateful to them. On the men's side, I always looked up to him and Tsonga for such a long time.

"There is a wave of black French guys coming up. I know for sure he's inspired a lot of players here."

American Tiafoe added: "He's a complete legend. He's definitely been 'big brother' to me. He's unbelievable for the game and always will be."

Monfils' French Open career ended on the same day as that of his great friend Stan Wawrinka, who lost to Jesper de Jong in four sets.

Wawrinka, now 41, got to the lift the trophy in Paris at the peak of his career, which means that, like with Monfils, there will be affection from French crowds towards him even deep into retirement.

"Each of us wanted to have the best career we could have, but both of us were very happy when the other one was winning," Wawrinka said.

When the curtain finally comes down at the end of the season, for both players there will be a firm sense of mission accomplished.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.