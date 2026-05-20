Players to cut short French Open interviews in pay row

The world's leading tennis players plan to limit their pre-French Open media commitments to 15 minutes in protest at the prize money on offer.

As first reported by The Guardian, the players could walk out of news conferences or broadcast interviews at Roland Garros this Friday and Saturday when the 15 minutes are up.

The 15-minute limit is meant to symbolise the 15% of revenue that, broadly speaking, the Grand Slams allocate to prize money.

The strategy has been communicated to most of the top 200 singles players, but representatives of the players accept they are free to make their own decisions.

The men's and women's top-10 players are demanding a higher percentage of the revenue generated by the four Grand Slams, as well as benefit contributions and a greater say in areas such as scheduling.

This year's French Open prize money has increased by 9.5%, but the annual increase was 20% at last year's US Open and nearly 16% at January's Australian Open.

Interviews with the French Open's major broadcast partners - such as TNT Sports - are likely to be targeted as the players attempt to put pressure on the French Tennis Federation's (FFT) key commercial partners.

It has not yet been decided whether the players' "work to rule" will continue when the main draw begins in Paris on Sunday.

An FFT statement said it "regretted" the players' decision and it was "ready to engage in direct and constructive dialogue on governance issues".

What is the background?

The players' campaign, which began in late 2025, is being spearheaded by former WTA chairman and chief executive Larry Scott.

The American will be in Paris on Friday for a meeting with French Open tournament director Amelie Mauresmo and FFT president Gilles Moretton.

Meetings are also planned with representatives of the All England Club (AELTC) and the US Tennis Association later in the fortnight.

The players' action is designed to put pressure on the AELTC, with prize money for Wimbledon not due to be announced for another three weeks.

Last year, the Wimbledon prize fund rose by 7% to £53.5m - double the amount on offer a decade earlier.

Players look enviously, however, at the revenues generated by the Grand Slams and feel entitled to a larger slice of the cake.

The AELTC's financial statement for the year to July 2025 showed revenue of £427m and profit after tax of £39.7m.

Players have asked the Slams to pay 22% of their revenue in prize money by 2030.

They are also asking that tens of millions of dollars are paid towards pension, healthcare and maternity benefits, and that they are consulted more widely on scheduling and other key decisions.

At this month's Italian Open, world number one Aryna Sabalenka said she believes players will "at some point" boycott one of the majors.

World number three Iga Swiatek felt that would be a "bit extreme", but defending French Open champion Coco Gauff said she would support strike action "if everyone were to move as one and collaborate".

Men's world number one Jannik Sinner also claimed players are not getting the respect they deserve when it comes to prize money at the majors.

An FFT statement on Wednesday read: "We regret the players' decision, which impacts all of the tournament's stakeholders: the media, broadcasters, the FFT and the entire tennis community, all of whom follow each edition of Roland Garros with great enthusiasm.

"The French Tennis Federation recognises the importance of the players' contribution to the tournament's success, and wishes to maintain close ties with them."

The French Open takes place from 24 May to 7 June.

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