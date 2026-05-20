SkySat Technologies, Konica Minolta launch VIP Experience in Accra

Audio By Carbonatix
SkySat Technologies, in collaboration with Konica Minolta, has officially launched the VIP SkySat Konica Minolta Experience at Pegasus Place in Accra’s Airport Residential Area.
The facility is designed to give businesses and customers firsthand experience with Konica Minolta products, including multifunction printers (MFPs) and digital press machines, enabling them to make informed purchasing decisions.
The initiative is anchored on the slogan, “Rethink your decisions, experience possibility.”
Speaking at the launch on Thursday, May 14, the General Manager of TG Holdings, the parent company of SkySat Technologies, Tunde Macaulay, said the initiative is aimed at strengthening customer loyalty and enhancing client experience.
The General Manager of SkySat Technologies, Vibin Lesly Alexander, also noted that customers who purchase Konica Minolta products will benefit from discounts, as well as a one-year free servicing package, regardless of the product category.
Management of TG Holdings further cautioned customers against purchasing products from the grey market, stressing that SkySat Technologies remains the sole authorised representative of Konica Minolta machines in Ghana.
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