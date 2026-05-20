Africa’s capital must power digital innovation and infrastructure – KGL Group Chair

Executive Chairman of the KGL Group Alex Appau Daddey has urged African leaders to champion an investor-friendly ecosystem that will deliberately attract and build more business champions, similar to companies like the KGL Group in order to redirect significant portions of their investment portfolios into digital innovation and infrastructure.

The Business leader who was speaking at the Continental summit of the Forward Africa Leaders Symposium recently held in Kigali-Rwanda opined that this will be the surest way to deliver scalable returns, cross-border relevance, long-term value creation and economic resilience for Africa.



According to him capital flows where incentives, certainty and opportunity are aligned. “There must therefore be alignment between Government policy, private sector leadership and financial institution support. We must make it more attractive to invest in African digital infrastructure than export African capital” Mr. Daddey noted.

He also pointed out how this alignment is presently at play in the operations of the KGL Group, where the company recognizes that African companies must not only participate in markets but also actively shape them.

In view of this the the KGL group has developed digital solutions, created innovative ecosystems, and modernized public revenue systems through its subsidiaries KGL Technology Ltd and Keed Ghana Ltd while also providing funding to startups and SMEs, whiles engaging in mergers and acquisitions through the company’s financial subsidiary, KGL Capital Ltd.

Building on recommendations from the 2025 Symposium held at the NASDAQ in New York City, the 2026 FALS Continental summit in Kigali convened actors from across private and public sectors to advance continental consensus around digital infrastructure

as the backbone of Africa's digital

transformation and Al future.

Hannah Awuku, Executive Director of the Forward Africa Leaders Symposium noted that the 2026 Forward Africa Leaders convenes at a time when Africa has both unprecedented opportunity and increasing urgency.

Artificial intelligence, digital finance, sovereign data systems, digital public infrastructure, and advanced technologies are rapidly redefining global

competitiveness. “Africa must not simply participate in this transition. Africa must shape it” she added.

As the major partners to the Forward Africa Leaders Symposium, the African Peer Review Mechanism (APRM) says it supports peer learning initiatives that will give further boost to its mandate as an agent of the African Union.

According CEO, APRM Continental Secretariat, Marie-Antoinette Rose Quatre, that is why the APRM has made E-Governance a priority issue for the continent.

Through the establishment of frameworks, peer learning platforms, and comprehensive technical and institutional capacity-building

programmes, we strive to enable our Participating States to champion development in the era of artificial

intelligence.

She added that “Africa must think beyond digital inclusion to digital ownership of the

technology we depend on. This includes ownership of our data, ownership of the digital infrastructure that powers our economies, ownership of our innovation ecosystems, and ownership of the

policies and governance systems that will power the next wave of economic growth”.

The CEO stressed the urgency especially as she argues that in the era of artificial intelligence, prosperity will go to nations that control technology, innovate, and build strong institutions to govern it.

Organisers of this year’s summit remain hopeful that deliberations and recommendations at the Continental level will to influence the architecture of Africa's next development decade and respond to growing recognition that fragmented policies, uneven digital capabilities, siloed investments and limited institutional coordination continue to constrain the continent's ability to scale integrated digital economies.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.