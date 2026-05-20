Southampton lose appeal against play-off expulsion

Southampton's appeal against being thrown out of the Championship play-off final for spying has been rejected.

The match will now go ahead on Saturday between Hull City and Middlesbrough (15:30 BST kick-off), with a place in the Premier League on the line.

An EFL independent disciplinary commission on Tuesday evening expelled Southampton from the play-offs and reinstated Middlesbrough, who had lost 2-1 to the Saints on aggregate in the semi-finals.

"A league arbitration panel has tonight dismissed Southampton Football Club's appeal against the independent disciplinary commission's sanction following the admittance of multiple breaches of EFL regulations," the EFL said on Wednesday.

"The determination means that the original sanction of expulsion from the Championship play-offs remains in place, as does the four-point deduction to be applied to the 2026-27 Championship table and the reprimand in respect of all charges."

The decision is final and there is no further right of appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Southampton issued a statement calling the decision "an extremely disappointing outcome".

It added: "While we fully acknowledge the seriousness of this matter and the scrutiny that has followed, the club has consistently believed the original sporting sanction was disproportionate, a view that has been widely shared by many in the football community over the last 24 hours.

"While tonight is a painful moment, this football club will respond with humility, accountability and determination to put things right."

Earlier on Wednesday, Southampton chief executive Phil Parsons said the club could not "accept a sanction which bears no proportion to the offence".

Parsons pointed to a £200,000 fine issued to Leeds United in 2019 for spying on Derby as evidence of precedent.

However, when Leeds were were punished seven years ago, regulation 127 - which expressly forbids observing an opponent within 72 hours of a game - did not exist. It was introduced as a result of the Elland Road club's wrongdoing.

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