Health Minister assures Ghana has recorded no Ebola cases despite WHO emergency declaration

Minister for Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh

Minister for Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, has assured Ghanaians that no Ebola cases have been recorded in the country despite the World Health Organisation (WHO) declaring the disease a Public Health Emergency of International Concern.

Addressing the nation on Thursday, May 21, Mr Akandoh said the Health Ministry had already issued two public notices on Ebola within the past week as part of efforts to keep the public informed and prepared.

“Last week, WHO declared Ebola as a public health emergency of international concern,” Mr Akandoh stated.

He explained that Ebola is a viral disease spread through direct contact with infected blood, body fluids, secretions and contaminated surfaces or materials.

According to the Minister, symptoms of the disease include sudden fever, headache, muscle pain, vomiting, diarrhoea and unexplained bleeding.

“People experiencing symptoms such as sudden fever, headache, muscle pain, vomiting, diarrhoea, or unexplained bleeding should immediately report to the nearest health facility,” he advised.

Mr Akandoh was, however, quick to reassure the public that Ghana remains free of the disease.

“It is important to note that no cases have been recorded in West Africa, including our dear country, Ghana,” he said.

The Minister urged the public not to panic but to remain vigilant and to observe preventive measures to reduce the risk of transmission, saying, “Prevention is always better than cure,” he said.

As part of preventive measures, the Health Minister encouraged frequent handwashing with soap under running water and the use of alcohol-based hand sanitiser.

“What this means is that we should wash our hands frequently with soap and running water or use hand sanitisers,” he explained.

He also called on organisers of public events and mass gatherings to provide hand-washing facilities and sanitisers for participants.

“During mass gatherings, please also practice good hand hygiene, and event organisers should provide hand washing stations and hand sanitisers,” he added.

Mr Akandoh further assured citizens that the government was taking all necessary steps to protect the country from any possible outbreak.

"It is important to stress that presently the risk is low in Ghana."

“I would like to use this opportunity to assure everybody that the government is taking all the necessary measures to protect us all,” he said.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.