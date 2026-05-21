India–Africa Forum Summit IV postponed following consultations over health concerns

Audio By Carbonatix
The Government of the Republic of India and the African Union have agreed to postpone the Fourth India–Africa Forum Summit (IAFS IV), which was originally scheduled to take place in New Delhi from 28th –31st, May, 2026, following consultations linked to emerging public health concerns in parts of Africa.
In a statement issued on Thursday, May 21, both sides confirmed that discussions had been held between the Government of India, the Chairperson of the African Union, and the African Union Commission regarding the timing of the high-level gathering and associated meetings.
The summit was expected to bring together heads of state, government leaders and key stakeholders from India and across Africa to strengthen cooperation in areas including trade, development, security and health.
However, the evolving health situation on the continent prompted a reassessment of the planned schedule.
The two sides noted that they had exchanged views on the current public health landscape and reaffirmed the importance of sustained collaboration in strengthening health preparedness and response systems across Africa.
This includes continued support for the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) and relevant national health institutions.
India reiterated its solidarity with African countries, expressing readiness to support Africa CDC-led efforts aimed at addressing the health challenges, in line with a shared commitment to an Africa-led response to emerging health threats.
Following the consultations, both parties agreed that it would be more appropriate to convene the summit at a later date in order to ensure full participation of African leaders and stakeholders, as well as to safeguard the effectiveness of the engagement.
New dates for the Fourth India–Africa Forum Summit, along with related meetings and activities, will be determined through mutual consultations and announced in due course.
Despite the postponement, both India and the African Union reaffirmed the strength of their longstanding partnership, rooted in solidarity, mutual respect and South–South cooperation.
They emphasised their continued shared commitment to peace, development, prosperity, and the well-being of their peoples.
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