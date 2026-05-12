Ghana tightens port surveillance over possible Hantavirus threat

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana Health Service has intensified monitoring and screening activities at the country’s entry points following reports of confirmed Hantavirus infections linked to passengers aboard a cruise ship that recently arrived in Cape Verde.
Health authorities disclosed that five passengers on the vessel tested positive for the virus, with three deaths recorded. Although no case of Hantavirus has been detected in Ghana, officials say precautionary measures are being strengthened to prevent any possible spread into the country.
The Director of Public Health at the Ghana Health Service, Dr Franklin Asiedu-Bekoe, said emergency response systems had been activated to ensure rapid detection and management of any suspected cases.
“We also have our special centres that can manage cases. We are also trying to communicate with the population about what they need to do to prevent themselves from getting the infection,” he added in an interview with Citi FM.
According to him, samples from potential infections could be analysed locally, noting that the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research and the Kumasi Centre for Collaborative Research both possess the capacity to conduct the necessary testing.
Dr Asiedu-Bekoe further disclosed that specialised treatment centres had been designated to manage cases should any infections emerge in Ghana.
“We have activated our emergency system to make sure we are aware of it. Should there be any suspected cases, if possible, we will send samples to our lab. Currently, Noguchi is capable, as well as KCCR,” he stated.
He added that public awareness campaigns and risk communication initiatives were also being intensified to educate citizens on preventive measures and minimise the risk of transmission.
The Ghana Health Service has meanwhile appealed to the public to remain calm while adhering to health guidelines, assuring that surveillance and response mechanisms across the country continue to be strengthened.
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