June 3 Disaster Victims still waiting for justice 11 years on – OneGhana Movement

The OneGhana Movement has renewed calls for justice for victims of the June 3, 2015 disaster, urging the government to prioritise accountability and compensation for survivors and families affected by one of Ghana's worst tragedies.

In a statement marking the 11th anniversary of the disaster, the group said more than a decade after the fire and floods at the GOIL filling station near Kwame Nkrumah Circle in Accra claimed over 150 lives and injured more than 200 people, many victims continue to live with physical, emotional and economic scars while awaiting justice.

The movement noted that in 2018, 69 victims initiated a class action lawsuit against the Ghana Oil Company (GOIL), the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) and the station manager, seeking accountability and compensation for their losses.

According to the group, evidence presented during the ongoing trial has raised questions about the roles of various institutions in preventing the disaster.

It cited testimony by a witness for GOIL who reportedly admitted under cross-examination that the tragedy could have been avoided, while a witness for the NPA is said to have acknowledged that stronger regulatory oversight might have prevented the incident.

The movement also criticised the Accra Metropolitan Assembly over what it described as inconsistencies in its participation in the case, noting that the assembly had at certain stages attracted sanctions for failing to appear before the court.

"These are not opinions. These are facts on the record," the statement said.

The group expressed concern over the pace of the legal process, arguing that 11 years after the disaster, survivors and bereaved families are still waiting for closure.

It therefore called on the government, particularly President John Dramani Mahama, to intervene in the spirit of the administration's "Resetting Ghana" agenda by ensuring that victims are not forgotten.

"We believe the President stands for building prosperity and restoring hope; therefore, the survivors and families of June 3 must not be left behind," the statement said.

The OneGhana Movement also paid tribute to survivors who have continued to pursue the case, mentioning Alex Mensah, Kassim Suraj, Francis Appiah and Silas Oduro for what it described as their resilience in seeking justice on behalf of all victims.

The group further acknowledged the legal team led by Samson Lardy Anyenini and A-Partners @ Law, as well as Darko, Keli-Delataa and Co., for providing pro bono legal representation to victims over the past eight years.

It also appealed to the media to continue giving attention to the case to ensure sustained public interest and scrutiny.

The June 3 disaster occurred in 2015 when heavy flooding in Accra coincided with a fire at a fuel station near the Kwame Nkrumah Circle interchange, resulting in one of the deadliest disasters in Ghana's history.

As the nation commemorates the anniversary, the OneGhana Movement says it hopes this year's remembrance will mark a turning point in the pursuit of justice, accountability and support for those affected.

"Let this anniversary not be another ritual of remembrance without responsibility. Let it be a turning point," the statement said.

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