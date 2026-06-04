June 3 Disaster was preventable – OneGhana Movement

The June third 2015 fire and flood disaster could have been prevented if relevant authorities had done their work, according Senyo K. Hosi, Convener of OneGhana Movement, a civil society and advocacy group

“The disaster of June 3 was needless. It ought to have been avoided if those entrusted with the responsibility to take care and exercise duty of care to all and sundry were up to their task,” he said.

He was speaking at the 11th Anniversary Memorial of the disaster at Kwame Nkrumah Circle, Accra, on Wednesday.

The memorial, organised by the OneGhana Movement in collaboration with the Coalition of June 3 Victims, brought together survivors, relatives of victims, civil society actors, legal practitioners and members of the media to remember those who lost their lives in one of Ghana’s worst peacetime disasters.

Mr Hosi said evidence presented in the ongoing legal battle by victims showed that stronger regulatory oversight and enforcement of safety and planning regulations could have prevented the tragedy.

Eleven years after the tragedy, Mr Hosi said many survivors and bereaved families continued to bear physical, emotional and economic scars while awaiting justice.

“We gather here because the question that has haunted this nation for more than a decade still hangs in the air: June 3, where is justice?”

“For over 11 years, the victims of this tragedy have carried scars — physical, emotional and economic scars. Some lost their hearing, some lost their livelihoods, and yet the justice they deserve remains painfully out of reach,” he said.

Mr Hosi recalled that in 2018, 69 victims instituted a class action suit against GOIL, the National Petroleum Authority, the Accra Metropolitan Assembly and the station manager, seeking accountability, compensation and justice.

According to him, evidence that emerged during court proceedings had strengthened claims that the tragedy could have been prevented.

“GOIL’s own witness admitted under cross-examination that the disaster could have been avoided. The NPA’s witness confirmed that stronger regulatory oversight could have prevented the tragedy.”

Mr Hosi criticised what he described as inconsistencies in the participation of some institutions in the legal proceedings, particularly the AMA.

He alleged that the Assembly, whose responsibility included enforcing planning and safety regulations, had at times failed to appear before the court, attracting sanctions in the process.

“Yet 11 years on, the victims still wait. The trial continues. The suffering continues. The silence of all things also continues. And that is why this Movement demands more than sympathy,” he said.

The Convener called on government to demonstrate its commitment to accountability and justice by supporting efforts to bring closure to victims and their families.

Mr Hosi said the government’s reset agenda must translate into tangible relief and accountability for affected persons.

“Reset must mean something. Reset must mean justice for victims, accountability for institutions and relief for citizens who have suffered for far too long,” he said.

He urged authorities to use the anniversary as an opportunity to rebuild public trust in state institutions.

“This is the moment to rebuild. A moment to rebuild trust, strength, and accountability. And prove that the resetting agenda for Ghana is not just a slogan, but a commitment that reaches the most vulnerable and the most wounded amongst us.”

“Let this anniversary, this 11th anniversary, not be another ritual of remembrance without responsibility. Let it be a turning point.”

Mr Hosi paid tribute to survivors who had remained committed to the legal process despite years of delays, mentioning individuals including Alex Mensah, Kassim, Suraj, Francis Abia and Silas Odru.

He also commended lawyers who are providing pro bono legal representation to victims over the past eight years.

“We acknowledge the unwavering dedication and service of Samson Lardy Anyenini and his colleagues for sustaining this fight for eight good years, all pro bono,” he said.

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