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Don’t rush Constitutional Review, give Ghanaians enough time to be heard – Prof Prempeh

Source: Albert Kuzor  
  3 August 2026 11:12pm
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Prof. H. Kwasi Prempeh, Chairperson of the 2025 Constitution Review Committee, has cautioned against rushing Ghana's ongoing constitutional review process, insisting that adequate time must be devoted to gathering and considering the views of citizens.

Speaking on JoyNews' PM Express on Monday, August 3, Prof Prempeh, who is also the Executive Director of the Centre for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana), said there was no need to hasten efforts to amend the 1992 Constitution, given its significance to the country's democratic future.

According to him, the Constitution is a long-term national document that could serve several generations, making it imperative for the review process to be thorough, transparent and inclusive.

Prof. Prempeh stressed that public participation should remain at the heart of the exercise, urging the committee to ensure that the opinions of Ghanaians are properly heard and carefully considered before any recommendations are made.

"I think it is important for the deliberative content of this exercise to be very high so that rather than rush things and go quickly to cast a vote, let us debate and argue it and let the public be part of that debate and let us see who has the superior argument because we are reforming our state," he said.

"So if we do not infuse it with a high degree of deliberation, debate and participation, then we will probably have the results that you predict ....."

He noted that constitutional reforms should reflect the collective aspirations of the people rather than the preferences of a few individuals or political actors.

READ ALSO: Full text: Government’s position on recommendations of Constitution Review Committee

The Chairperson maintained that allowing sufficient time for nationwide consultations would strengthen public confidence in the review process and help produce reforms that enjoy broad national acceptance.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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