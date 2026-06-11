Constitution bars changes to approved presidential salaries, says Kwakye Ofosu

Audio By Carbonatix
Minister for Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, has maintained that the Mahama administration has not altered the salaries and conditions of service approved for presidential staff under the previous government.
In a Facebook post on Thursday, June 11, Mr Kwakye Ofosu responded to comments by former presidential legal adviser Kow Essuman regarding staffing and expenditure at the Presidency.
He noted that Mr Essuman himself had acknowledged that the salaries and conditions were approved on January 6, 2025, after being presented to Parliament by the outgoing administration.
“The constitution expressly forbids an alteration of those salaries and conditions approved by Parliament until the establishment of a Committee to determine the salaries and emoluments of Article 71 office holders under the new government,” the minister stated.
He added that no such committee has yet been constituted by President Mahama and, therefore, no changes have been made to the remuneration package.
“No such committee has been set up by President Mahama and no alteration has been made,” Mr Kwakye Ofosu said, arguing that allegations of increased salary costs at the Presidency lacked any constitutional or factual basis.
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