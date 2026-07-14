Cabinet to reconvene on Constitution review position paper

Audio By Carbonatix
Cabinet is expected to reconvene to conclude discussions on the Government’s Position Paper for the review of the 1992 Constitution after its scheduled meeting last Friday was postponed due to the National Clean-Up exercise.
Sources indicate that Cabinet has already held preliminary deliberations on the document, with only a few outstanding amendment proposals left to be addressed before final approval is granted. A new date for the meeting is yet to be announced.
Once the position paper receives Cabinet’s approval, the Attorney General and the legal team will begin the process of harmonising the document with the report of the Constitutional Review Committee.
The two documents will then be submitted to the Constitutional Review Implementation Committee for consideration.
The submission of the harmonised documents is expected to mark the beginning of the next phase of the constitutional review process, as government moves to advance proposals aimed at reforming aspects of the 1992 Constitution.
Latest Stories
-
Miracles GH¢50m bail: Investigative bodies behaving as if they’re superior to the courts -Suame MP
7 minutes
-
Miracles Aboagye still in EOCO custody as lawyers work to secure GH¢50m bail – Atta Akyea
21 minutes
-
Ghana’s infrastructure scores 2.83 out of 5 as engineers highlight funding and maintenance gaps
25 minutes
-
Education Ministry urges police to intensify search for fugitive Bole SHS teacher
46 minutes
-
Ghana calls for urgent political finance reforms to protect democracy across Africa
50 minutes
-
Lands Minister to address public on sector reforms in Government Accountability Series on Wednesday
1 hour
-
KMA increases sweeper monthly wages from Gh₵250 to Gh₵800
1 hour
-
Bole-Bamboi MP secures funding to complete abandoned hospital staff quarters after 14 years
2 hours
-
Premier Health Insurance donates wheelchairs to Greater Accra Regional Hospital
2 hours
-
Davis Opoku commends EPA, Minerals Commission over implementation of audit recommendations
2 hours
-
Tryton Motors signs 3-year sponsorship deal with Debibi United FC and Jonina Football Academy
2 hours
-
PAC Vice Chairman advocates salary harmonisation for Allied Health Professionals
2 hours
-
The 20 best places to travel in 2026
2 hours
-
Deputy Lands Minister advocates reclamation bonds to strengthen mining regulation
2 hours
-
Dagbon kingmakers ban live ammunition during Yaa-Naa Abukari II funeral rites
2 hours