Cabinet to reconvene on Constitution review position paper

Cabinet is expected to reconvene to conclude discussions on the Government’s Position Paper for the review of the 1992 Constitution after its scheduled meeting last Friday was postponed due to the National Clean-Up exercise.

Sources indicate that Cabinet has already held preliminary deliberations on the document, with only a few outstanding amendment proposals left to be addressed before final approval is granted. A new date for the meeting is yet to be announced.

Once the position paper receives Cabinet’s approval, the Attorney General and the legal team will begin the process of harmonising the document with the report of the Constitutional Review Committee.

The two documents will then be submitted to the Constitutional Review Implementation Committee for consideration.

The submission of the harmonised documents is expected to mark the beginning of the next phase of the constitutional review process, as government moves to advance proposals aimed at reforming aspects of the 1992 Constitution.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.