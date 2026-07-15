Cabinet restores Achimota Forest Reserve to full protected status

Cabinet has revoked Executive Instrument (EI) 144, restoring the Achimota Forest Reserve to its full protected status and reversing the decision that excised part of the forest from the reserve four years ago.

The decision restores the forest to its original classification under the 1927 declaration, effectively nullifying the legal changes introduced in 2022 that removed approximately 361.5 acres from the southern portion of the reserve.

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, announced the decision during the Government Accountability Series media briefing on Wednesday, July 15.

He disclosed that Cabinet approved the revocation of EI 144, as amended by EI 234, on 24 June 2026, restoring the reserve to its original legal status.

According to the Minister, the move forms part of the government's broader commitment to protecting the Achimota Forest Reserve, which he described as Accra's largest remaining urban forest.

Mr Buah explained that EI 144, gazetted in April 2022 under the previous administration, excised about 361.5 acres from the southern section of the reserve and returned the land to the Owoo family, identified as the pre-acquisition owners.

The decision sparked widespread public debate at the time and drew criticism from environmental groups, civil society organisations and some Members of Parliament, who called for the restoration of the forest's protected status.

Reaffirming the government's position, Mr Buah said President John Dramani Mahama remains committed to safeguarding the forest.

"This is the only last man standing forest cover in Accra, and President Mahama is determined to protect it at all costs."

He noted that the Achimota Forest Reserve plays a vital role in environmental conservation, improving air quality and serving as a green buffer for Accra and surrounding communities.

Mr Buah said restoring the forest's full protected status demonstrates the government's resolve to preserve the reserve for future generations while preventing further encroachment.

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