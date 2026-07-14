Cabinet begins final review of government’s position on constitutional reforms

Cabinet is holding its third and final session to consider the government’s position paper on proposals for reviewing Ghana’s 1992 Constitution, Government Spokesperson Felix Kwakye Ofosu has announced.

In a post on social media on Tuesday, July 14, 2026, Mr Kwakye Ofosu said the meeting was underway and would conclude Cabinet’s deliberations on the matter.

The session follows two earlier Cabinet meetings held to examine recommendations submitted by the Constitutional Review Committee (CRC), chaired by Professor Henry Kwasi Prempeh.

The CRC presented its final report to President John Dramani Mahama on December 22, 2025, after nationwide consultations involving citizens from across the country.

The committee was tasked with reviewing previous constitutional reform proposals and identifying areas where Ghana’s constitutional framework could be strengthened.

Among the key recommendations are a proposal to extend the presidential term from four to five years, ending the practice where ministers also serve as Members of Parliament, establishing an independent Emoluments Commission and reforming the appointment process for Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs).

President Mahama has said the reforms are intended to strengthen the 1992 Constitution rather than undermine its foundations.

"The 1992 Constitution has served us well. It has been one of our best constitutions and that is what has been the underpinnings of the Fourth Republic," he said.

He added that any adjustments to the document should help make it more effective for future generations.

"We believe that any tweaking of the constitution will only go to strengthen it even more and make it a living document to take us for the next 30 years," President Mahama stated.

Unlike a commission of inquiry, which requires the issuance of a government white paper, the constitutional review process requires the government to prepare a position paper outlining its response to the recommendations.

Mr Kwakye Ofosu has explained that the proposals will not be treated in the same manner, with some expected to be accepted, others modified and some rejected based on practical considerations.

Once approved by Cabinet, the position paper is expected to be made public to allow citizens to understand government’s position on the proposed reforms.

The next stage will involve implementation arrangements, including the formation of an implementation committee to oversee the process.

The Attorney General and government’s legal team will also harmonise the position paper with the CRC report before it is forwarded to the Constitutional Review Implementation Committee.

Majority Leader Mahama Ayariga has indicated that government has completed its position paper, with specific constitutional amendment proposals expected to be presented to Parliament during the current session.

He has warned lawmakers to prepare for an intensive legislative schedule as both entrenched and non-entrenched constitutional provisions may be considered for amendment.

Under Ghana’s constitutional framework, amendments to entrenched provisions require consideration by the Council of State and approval through a national referendum.

Non-entrenched provisions require Council of State review and approval by Parliament through the required supermajority.

Meanwhile, a civil society coalition advocating constitutional reforms has urged government to publish a clear roadmap outlining timelines for implementing the recommendations.

The group expressed concern that delays could threaten progress, particularly as Ghana approaches future election cycles.

"The window for completing this reform is closing," the platform warned.

President Mahama has assured Ghanaians that the process will remain transparent, inclusive and focused on the national interest.

"We are determined that this process will be transparent, inclusive, and guided by the national interest," he said.

The outcome of Cabinet’s deliberations is expected to determine the next steps towards what could become Ghana’s most significant constitutional reform effort since the adoption of the 1992 Constitution.

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