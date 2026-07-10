Gov’t to enforce sanitation by-laws, demolish structures on waterways – Felix Kwakye Ofosu

The Minister of State for Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, says the government will strictly enforce sanitation by-laws and demolish structures obstructing waterways as part of measures to prevent future flooding.

According to him, the devastating floods experienced recently have highlighted the urgent need for stronger waste management systems and stricter enforcement of existing regulations.

Speaking on JoyFM's Top Story on Friday, July 10, on the back of the National General Cleaning Exercise, Mr Ofosu said keeping communities clean should not be viewed as an extraordinary exercise but as a shared civic responsibility.

"First of all, let me indicate that there's nothing wrong with communal labour. Clearing your own environment and ensuring that it is clean, ensuring that it does not endanger you in the event of rainfall, is not wrong. In fact, this is something that we should be doing on a daily basis in our regular lives," he said.

He explained that the recent flooding had provided important lessons for the government, prompting a series of policy decisions aimed at strengthening environmental sanitation and waste management.

Mr Ofosu disclosed that the National Security Council, chaired by President John Mahama, recently met to assess the impact of the floods and approved several interventions to address the underlying causes.

He said the Minister for Local Government had already outlined measures to revitalise the country's waste management system.

"Immediately, work is ongoing to ensure that waste is properly managed, evacuated, and dumped at the right places," he stated.

The Minister announced that transfer stations that have remained dormant would soon be reactivated as part of efforts to improve waste collection and disposal.

"Transfer sites that have been dormant will be opened soon, and clear systems will be put in place to ensure that we have a smooth value chain as far as waste management is concerned," he said.

The Abura Asebu-Kwamankese Member of Parliament further stressed that sanitation by-laws would be enforced without compromise, warning that individuals who violate them would face sanctions.

"By-laws will be implemented to the letter. Those who have violated them will have sanctions taken against them," he said.

He also warned that buildings constructed on waterways or those posing a threat to public safety would be demolished.

"Those who have built on waterways and whose buildings and edifices pose a clear challenge and danger to the larger society will have those structures pulled down without hindrance," he stated.

Mr Ofosu referenced comments by Brigadier General Okai Yeboah, who is leading aspects of the government's post-flood response, noting that the demolition exercise forms part of broader efforts to reduce flood risks.

He added that the government is also addressing funding challenges to ensure that the country's waste management programme remains sustainable.

"Issues of funding are also being addressed so that we have a sustainable programme going forward to manage waste in Accra and beyond," he said.

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