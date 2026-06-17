Sedina Tamakloe-Attionu in prison custody, not under house arrest – Kwakye Ofosu

The Minister of State in charge of Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, has dismissed claims that Sedina Tamakloe-Attionu is under house arrest, insisting she remains in lawful custody under the Ghana Prison Service.

Speaking in an interview on Joy FM's Top Story on Wednesday, June 17, he explained that Madam Tamakloe-Attionu is serving her sentence under the supervision of the Prison Service, which is responsible for the management, welfare, and placement of all inmates.

“She is in the custody of the Ghana Prison Service. They know how to handle people. If somebody needs help there, they know how to take care of her.

I can assure you and let me put it on record, she is not in any house. She is not under any house arrest,” he said.

Mr Kwakye Ofosu also rejected suggestions that a top government official had informed IMANI Africa President Franklin Cudjoe otherwise, challenging him to provide evidence to support the claim.

“If Franklin Cudjoe tells you that [Sedina is under house arrest], he is not telling you the truth. Let him name the so-called top government official who told him that,” he said.

When asked about the medical condition of Madam Tamakloe- Attionu, he stated that it is not the government’s responsibility to disclose details of any inmate’s medical condition, adding that such matters fall strictly under the mandate of the Prison Service.

“I don’t have information on her medical condition. It is not my place to discuss it,” he stated.

According to him, the Prison Service determines how prisoners are managed and where they serve their sentences, and will communicate officially where necessary.

Sedina Tamakloe-Attionu remains under lawful custody, he reiterated, urging the public to disregard speculation unless backed by evidence.

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