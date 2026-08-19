Accra Mall brings families together with back-to-school bonanza

Accra Mall is set to bring families together this weekend with its annual Family Fun Day, as parents prepare their children for the new academic year.

The three-day Back-to-School Bonanza will run from Friday, August 21 to Sunday, August 23, 2026, combining shopping with entertainment and family activities.

The Food Court will be transformed into a family play zone, with activities designed to keep children engaged while parents shop for school essentials or unwind.

Participating retailers will also host interactive showcases featuring their latest products, promotions and services.

The initiative forms part of Accra Mall’s broader effort to position the shopping centre as a destination for both retail and family experiences.

Anthony Asamoah, Marketing Manager of Accra Mall, said the event reflects the changing expectations of shoppers.

“The Back-to-School Bonanza highlights the evolving role of modern shopping centres,” he said.

“Shoppers today are looking for destinations that combine retail with recreation, and we’re thrilled to offer exactly that; just in time for families preparing for the new academic year.”

The organisers say the event is designed to give families an opportunity to complete their back-to-school shopping while enjoying entertainment in a family-friendly environment.

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